Publication of Jason Schenker's New Book - Strategic Cost-Cutting: How to Improve Profitability in a Downturn

Prestige Economics Strategic Cost-Cutting Jason Schenker- Author of Strategic Cost-Cutting

Schenker's new book includes original research from Prestige Economics.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics is excited to share that Jason Schenker 's latest book - Strategic Cost-Cutting : How to Improve Profitability in a Downturn - has been released by Prestige Professional Publishing.The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted many businesses, financial markets, and the economy. And the need to cut costs will be critical for many companies to survive."The big idea of this book is to cut your way to higher levels of profitability, without sacrificing your most important people - or your core business," Jason Schenker shared. "There have been consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. And there are still significant threats ahead. As the pandemic subsides, it will be a critical time to improve profitability. But haphazardly cutting costs won't get us there. At a critical time like this, it's important to engage in strategic cost cutting by using data, analysis, and proven best practices to identify and reduce excess spending," Schenker added.Strategic Cost-Cutting is Schenker's 24th book.The six main sections of the chapters in Strategic-Cost Cutting include:- Overview - Spend Analysis - Making Cuts - Asset Recovery and Disposition - Labor Cost-Cutting - Forward-Looking Strategies -The paperback and e-book editions of Strategic Cost-Cutting were released by Prestige Professional Publishing on 19 April 2020. It has been a #1 New Release on Amazon.Strategic Cost-Cutting can be found online at www.StrategicCostCutting.com



