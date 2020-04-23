The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of CPI Aerostructures Inc. (“CPI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVU ) investors who purchased securities between May 15, 2018 and February 14, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On February 8, 2019, CPI announced that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the Company’s billing process which caused an overstatement of revenue.

On this news, CPI’s share price fell 8.5% to close at $6.34 per share on February 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 14, 2020, CPI announced that its financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon because “certain revenues and net income were recognized prematurely or inaccurately.” Additionally, the Company announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.80, or nearly 27%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 14, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CPI Aerostructures’ financial statements included in its Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and of 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepting accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (2) as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and for 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; (3) CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018; (4) CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019; and (5) as a result, CPI Aerostructures’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CPI securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 24, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

