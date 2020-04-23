After Four Months the Value of 2020 Data Center M&A Deals Already Passes 2019 Total

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Synergy Research Group shows that the value of data center-oriented M&A deals that closed in the first sixteen weeks of 2020 has already surpassed the 2019 total. In the last four years the trend has been for the number of deals to increase sharply, while in the last two years the aggregate value dropped off due to a relative lack of mega-deals being closured. That situation has reversed in the first months of 2020, thanks in large part to the $8.4 billion acquisition of Interxion by Digital Realty, which is the largest ever data center transaction. Meanwhile two other billion dollar-plus deals have closed so far this year as well as two that were valued at over $500 million. Synergy has so far identified 28 data center-oriented M&A deals that have closed this year.

Since the beginning of 2015 Synergy has identified 388 closed deals with an aggregated value of $90 billion. Over the period the aggregated deal value has been split equally between public companies and private equity buyers, while private equity buyers have accounted for 57% of the deal volume. Since 2015 the largest deals to be closed are the acquisitions of Interxion and DuPont Fabros by Digital Realty, the acquisition of Global Switch by a group of Chinese investors and the acquisitions of Verizon data centers and Telecity by Equinix. Over the 2015-2020 period, by far the largest investors have been Digital Realty and Equinix, the world’s two leading colocation providers. In aggregate they account for 35% of total deal value over the period. Other notable data center operators who have been serial acquirers include CyrusOne, Iron Mountain, Digital Bridge/DataBank, NTT, GI Partners, Carter Validus, GDS, QTS and Keppel.

“This will be a bumper year for data center M&A activity,” said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. “In less than four months the M&A value has already surpassed 2019, in addition to which we are aware of 17 more agreed deals that are pending closure plus a few other potential multi-billion dollar deals. What is causing this surge in M&A? Outsourcing trends and the aggressive growth in cloud services are driving ever-growing demand for data center capacity, which in turn is fueling both industry restructuring and a need to find new sources of investment capital.”

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market sizing and segmentation data on cloud and related markets, including company revenues by segment and by region. Synergy Research Group ( www.srgresearch.com ) helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its unique insights and in-depth analytics.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy’s market data, please contact Heather Gallo @hgallo@srgresearch.com or at 775-852-3330 extension 101.﻿

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bb849ed-b1c9-4322-9e31-edc690608f11

DC M&A Data Center M&A



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.