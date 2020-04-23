Changes to BC Post Farm and On Farm Food Safety Programs respond to COVID-19 global pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Immediate, one-time funding available for Personal Protective Equipment

OTTAWA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Food Processing Skills Canada announces new enhancements to the funding of both the BC Post-Farm Food Safety Program and BC On-Farm Food Safety Program. These changes permit personal protective equipment (PPE) as an eligible expense for processor and farmer participants.

This funding will provide a one-time payment, of up to $7,500 for On-Farm participants, or up to $15,000 for Post-Farm participants, to better support the increased need for safety precautions in the agri-food sector resulting from COVID-19. Eligible processor and farm businesses can access funding to purchase PPE, and other approved safety supplies, for use at their facilities to maintain a safe workplace and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

“Including personal protective equipment purchases is an important addition to both programs. BC businesses, similar to businesses across Canada, are adapting to production in difficult times and that means maintaining the highest standards of food safety and health safety for front line workers. The requirement for PPE has significantly increased and this funding will help BC businesses,” said Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director, Food Processing Skills Canada.

The On-Farm and Post-Farm Food Safety programs are delivered by Food Processing Skills Canada in partnership with the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture and Province of British Columbia. Both programs support activities which directly encourage strong food safety practices. In 2019, the programs were fully subscribed and 2020 applications are now open.

“Ensuring the protection of our industries’ staff is critically important,” said James Donaldson, CEO of BC Food & Beverage. “This update to the Post-Farm Food Safety program will be a major benefit to assist companies in combating the escalating cost of personal protective equipment that is essential to continuing safe production.”

For more information on the BC programs or to apply go to Post-Farm Food Safety Program or On-Farm Food Safety Program .

Food Processing Skills Canada

Food Processing Skills Canada is the workforce development and skills organization for Canada’s food and beverage manufacturing industry. Through our industry and government partnerships we provide internationally-recognized resources and programs that support food and beverage businesses in developing their workforce, and people in building their careers. Our labour market analysis and workforce development resources - FoodSkills Library, FoodCert & Canadian Food Processing Institute – are training the next generation of people and improving the industry’s workplace culture. To learn more about the organization please visit fpsc-ctac.com .

Media Contact

Jennefer Griffith

Executive Director

Food Processing Skills Canada

613.237.7988

jgriffith@fpsc-ctac.com



