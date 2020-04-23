TOPAFRICANEWS Website Joins Campaign Against COVID 19

The Africa News Digest Ltd via its famous News website (www.TOPAFRICANEWS.com) has joined the global campaign against the spread of deadly COVID 19 Virus.

Since the outbreak, TOPAFRICANEWS has never stopped to communicated updated information on Crona Virus from across the continent.

The Management of TOPAFRICANEWS.COM takes into consideration the magnitude of possible tragic impacts that may arise from COVID 19. Among them there are high risks of mass contamination if the public is not informed about the virus.

It is against this background that the website has decided to use its main ads banner for campaign against the spreading of Corona Virus.

“We all know that the survival of a media house depends on paid advertisements especially those ones placed on main banner. We decided to dedicate this most important part of our business to messages related to COVID 19 prevention," The company’s Management has announced.

With headquarter in Rwanda, the Website is popularly for the quality content in Rwanda’s Media Sector.

Currently TOPAFRICANEWS is focusing on COVID 19 contents relevant to Rwandan citizens as well as more contents from other African Nations distributed via APO PR News wire.

As of April 21, 2020, Rwanda reported four more people recovered from COVID-19 and three new confirmed cases, raising the tally of recoveries to 84, against 66 of active cases.

The three individuals who tested positive were drawn from 1,449 samples tested over a period of 24 hours.

With no reported fatality so far, the Ministry of Health said in a statement that all active cases are in stable condition at designated COVID-19 treatment centres.

Also, on Tuesday, Rwandan President Paul Kagame pledged one million dollars to the African Union COVID-19 Fund and Africa CDC, each receiving $500,000 (https://bit.ly/2RZ7wwM).

The pledge is announced amid the ongoing lockdown in Rwanda. Essential services are allowed since the 21 March, when the Government announced the total lockdown to be able to contain the spreading of the Virus.

The Management of TOPAFRICANEWS reveals to its esteemed that it will continue to provide accurate information during this time of COVID 19 and even beyond this hardship times.

However, the company’s Founder, Mr. Ange de la Victoire DUSABEMUNGU said that after a while “the Company is going to start charging some Publicity contents as well as advertorial contents to be able to stay in the media business.” Statistics has shown that the company’s biggest audience locates in Rwanda, followed by USA, Uganda, India, Canada, Kenya, South Africa, France and many other European and Asia Countries.

Media Contact: Ange de la Victoire DUSABEMUNGU Company Founder Tel: +250 78 71 05 131 KIGALI-Rwanda E-mail: info@topafricanews.com Or Personal Email: vickange@gmail.com

About TOPAFRICANEWS: TOPAFRICANEWS.com is a Private shareholder Digital News Website managed by AFRICA NEWS DIGEST Ltd, a Domestic Company registered in Rwanda Development Board.

Available on www.TOPAFRICANEWS.com, this website publishes stories from across Africa focusing on Environment, Natural resources, Livestock and Agriculture, Tourism and conservation, Youth, Sports and Culture, Peace Building, Health, Infrastructure and ICT, Security, Education, Business and Banking.

The main objective of this website is to tell the World the real Africa’s Story from the real and reliable sources. We Publish News Stories, Supplements stories, advertorials, Feature stories among many others.

Location: Rwanda-KIGALI KG 384 St, Gasabo



