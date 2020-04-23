AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA debuts on Lulu Books by Daniel P Quinn in 2020
American Phantasmagoria By Daniel P Quinn. You can view this Author's Spotlight on Lulu Books. Paperback, 100 Pages. Preview List Price: $34.00NEWARK, NJ, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Phantasmagoria By Daniel P Quinn.
These plays were originally published by Sanjay Agnihotri and Francine L Trevens. The William Carlos Williams Center; Harold Clurman Theatre, and Theatre for the New City (TNC) also sponsored notable readings. "Short Plays to Long Remember" (TnT Books) which featurec 2 plays now in AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA received Honorable mention as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards in 2011.
Malachy McCourt, noted actor and New York Times Bestselling author appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Lincoln Center to a capacity crowd with direction by Francine L Trevens. The Bergen Record featured earlier notable books including "organized labor" (Author House); The Montclair Times "Exits & Entrances: 25 years Off-Broadway, opera and beyond (Author House)"; and Local Knowledge literary magazine published GLORIA V which now completes American Phantasmagoria Trilogy in 2020.
Daniel P Quinn has transitioned to cyber Arts and commentary for The New York Times in 2020. Short Plays to Long Remember won Independent publishing awards (2010-12): https://conta.cc/2DDethA.
