Looking ahead to a summer of human rights education

Youth for Human Rights International offers free materials as well as a free online course to educate students in basic human rights.

Each year Youth for Human Rights holds its national human rights conference on Capitol Hill. This year will be virtual but just as powerful.

Knowing all your human rights is a vital first step in helping to bring about more peace in the world” — Erica Rodgers, Director of Youth for Human Rights National Office

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human rights education continues despite the unfortunate challenges faced by COVID-19 social distancing and no public gatherings.

The goal of a world where people treat each other with respect and dignity is far from a reality. Within the United States, human rights abuses are clearly evident with hate crimes related to religious discrimination on the rise, and thousands of American children across the country being sold into slavery via human trafficking. Our only hope? A world reborn through understanding and respect of human rights.

Erica Rodgers, Director of Youth for Human Rights National Office, is shifting gears this year and planning a virtual conference. “Human rights violations are the main causes of conflict and insecurity in the world. Even with the challenges being posed at this time by the coronavirus situation, sadly, violations - horrible violations - will continue. Knowing all your human rights is a vital first step in helping to bring about more peace in the world,” she said.

Last summer the National Office of Youth for Human Rights International organized at their National Office in Washington, DC, a free, four-hour human rights training on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The training, led by Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu, Director of United for Human Rights Washington, DC, and international specialist on human rights law, covered each of the 30 human rights enshrined in the Declaration. “This year we will have a virtual conference,” said Ms. Rodgers, “bringing the message of human rights advocates to our youth and honoring those youth who continue the mission of bringing the message of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to youth and adults alike.”

The message in UDHR’s preamble is clear - "every individual and every organ of society” is to "strive by teaching and education to promote respect for these rights and freedoms."

The Youth for Human Rights Office continues to reach out around the country by offering free online courses and materials through its education package making UDHR’s 30 human rights clearly understood. It is vital that not only youth be educated but parents and all citizens as well.

Included in each free education package are the following human rights action tools:

1. The Youth for Human Rights Educator’s Guide - contains lesson plans, enrichment activities, ideas for activating the students on human rights education and a list of specific correlations of the lessons to model education standards. This is a resource for implementing a complete human rights curriculum in your class or school, or can be integrated into an existing curriculum.

2. The Story of Human Rights - a powerful and compelling documentary film that defines human rights by telling the dramatic story of their history and development from earliest times to the present day. It is suitable for all ages and is available in 26 languages.

3. Public Service Announcements (PSAs) – they depict each of the 30 Articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These individual videos portray in real-life terms what each one of the 30 human rights is. They have been airing on TV, in movie theaters and sports stadiums all over the world. They are translated in 17 languages.

4. UNITED music video, a winner of more than a dozen international awards—including “Best Short Film” at the New York International Independent Film Festival. This five-minute, street-savvy, multi-ethnic video gives a human rights message and advocates nonviolence, and is available in 17 languages.

5. The What Are Human Rights? booklet contains a fully illustrated, youth version of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights that makes human rights understandable for young people. It is available in packages of 24.

6. A set of 30 posters - highlighting each one the 30 human rights to help reinforce human rights education in schools or community centers.

7. Glossary of terms, references to print and online resources.

These are tools that can empower any youth or educator to bring human rights to life for young people through education. If you are an educator, request your free Education Package.



About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International, a non-profit organization committed to educating people worldwide on their human rights and accompanying responsibilities through the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, assisting and enabling young people to become leaders, advocating for tolerance and peace. While many other global human rights organizations focus on raising concerns about human rights violations, advancing research and advocating on behalf of the victims of abuse, Youth for Human Rights International complements this work by addressing those issues with educational materials and activities. At the core of its campaign are the informational “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults to the 30 rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. They are provided free of charge to millions of people annually and made available in 27 languages at https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/request-info/free-portfolio.html

To learn more about Youth for Human Rights International go to

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html



