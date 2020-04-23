Broadcom Applauds the Federal Communications Commission for Vote to Unlock the 6 GHz Band for Next-Generation Wi-Fi Innovation

Today’s unanimous vote on the Chairman’s proposal to unleash 1,200 MHz of spectrum for unlicensed use pushes the United States forward in technological innovation

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today praised the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioners’ leadership in moving to open 1,200 MHz of the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi and other unlicensed technologies. Today’s vote at the FCC’s Open Commission Meeting pushes industry leaders like Broadcom forward in delivering Wi-Fi 6E powered devices to consumers as early as this year.



“Today’s vote on Chairman Ajit Pai’s momentous proposal to designate 1,200 MHz of spectrum for unlicensed wireless use such as Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz band is a definitive moment in US wireless history. It is also a manifestation of the many years of hard work led by Broadcom and industry partners,” said Vijay Nagarajan, vice president of marketing for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “At Broadcom, we are thankful for the Chairman and his fellow Commissioners’ leadership in pushing forward a perfectly balanced proposal designed to benefit all Americans. This is the most substantive decision any Commission has made on unlicensed spectrum in almost 25 years and one that will empower our wireless experiences for the next 20 years.”

Broadcom has already announced a full portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E devices spanning routers, enterprise access points and mobile phones earlier this year. These devices will make full use of the 6 GHz band to deliver multi-gigabit speed, ultra-low latency Wi-Fi to our homes and hands. Broadcom will continue to work with the FCC in the coming months to ensure that the band can enable innovative technologies like AR/VR that will drive our wireless future.

Read more about Wi-Fi 6E in the 6 GHz band.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

