Public Transportation Software Market Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario | Major Giants ESRI, Trackit, Moovit

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Public Transportation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Public Transportation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Public Transportation Software. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ESRI (United States), Trackit (Georgia), Moovit (Isreal), TeleNav (United States), Optibus (Isreal), Pantonium (United States), Trapeze Software (United States), Stillwater Express Solutions (United States), Turnit (United States) and Transfinder (United States)

The global public transportation software market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing internet penetration across the world as well as efficient management. With capabilities such as auditing, Freight sourcing, dispatch management, Freight procurement, and Freight payment among others, the demand for public transportation software is expected to increase extensively in the years to come. One of the key factors bolstering the growth of the public transportation software Market is the rapid increase in the number of Transportation Services.

Market Trend

• Growing Inclination towards Connected and Smart Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure

• Increasing Demand due to Free Trade Agreements

Market Drivers

• Increasing Urban Population as well as High Demographic Rates

• High Demand due to Government Initiatives for Smart Cities and Ppp Working Model

Opportunities

• High Demand due to Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles Compatible With Its Decline in Vehicle Ownership With Shared Mobility

• The Emergence of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles

Restraints

• Compliance With Stringent Transportation Regulatory Policies

• Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technology

Challenges

• Integration Complexities Over Legacy Systems and Networks

The Global Public Transportation Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime), Features (Route Planning and Optimization, Passenger Ticketing, Mobile or Online Ticketing, Geolocation & Fleet Tracking, Bus / Train / Fleet Maintenance & repair management, Business Management Features, Revenue Cycle Management, Support for Online or On-Vehicle Point-of-Sale, Fleet Efficiency: gas mileage, etc., Incident Management, Fleet Security Management)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Public Transportation Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

