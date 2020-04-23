Electronic Health Records Market to Reach $39,913.16 Million by 2026; Emergence of Artificial Intelligence to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Electronic Health Records Market Research Report Are Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH), Cerner Corporation, MEDHOST, Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CareCloud Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, NextGen Healthcare, Athenahealth and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic health records (EHR) market is set to gain momentum from the introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. AI not only helps clinicians in diagnosing a patient’s condition, but also recognizes historical trends of the patient. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the EHR market size stood at USD 26,200.48 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,913.16 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.





This Report Answers the Following Questions-

What are the electronic medical records (EMR) market trends, growth drivers, and hindrances?

How many companies would generate the maximum share in the near future?

Which are the innovative strategies adopted by key players to increase sales?

What are the important challenges and opportunities that the market may face?

How will the market be affected in the near future?





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage in Administrative & Clinical Applications to Boost Growth

Since the past few years, in many countries, the adoption of electronic medical record is upsurging at a fast pace. It is occurring because of the realization of the masses that to gain top-quality care at lower costs, implementation of a robust health information technology (HIT) is extremely vital. EHR is used extensively in clinical applications, such as decision supports, results management, order entry and support, and health information and data. It is also used in healthcare financing, as well as administrative applications. However, deployment of EHR involves a lot of money spending. It may hinder the electronic health records market growth during the forthcoming period.



Segment-

Ability to Reduce Cost of IT Support Will Accelerate Growth of Web-based Segment

In terms of product, the market is grouped into on-premise and web-based. Out of these, the web-based segment is expected to showcase significant EMR market revenue and lead throughout the forecast period. It is attributable to their easy installation process where technicians don’t have to work with complex infrastructure to host data. All these works can be easily done through the Internet and hence, it doesn’t require IT support and lowers additional cost. The on-premise segment is likely to exhibit slow growth because of the requirement of in-house servers.



Regional Analysis-

Favourable Government Policies to Favour Growth of North America

Geographically, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 12,123.12 million EHR market revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of flexible regulatory scenario, favourable government policies, and rising digitalization in the healthcare sector in the U.S. In Asia Pacific, the market would exhibit lucrative growth fuelled by the increasing initiatives by key vendors to explore the untapped countries in this region. In the Middle East and Latin America, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring suitable management in the health clinics is set to drive the market growth. Lastly, in Europe, several countries are adopting healthcare IT rapidly, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost growth.





Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Products by Joining Hands with Others

The market consists of a large number of big, medium, and small companies that are striving persistently to gain more share. To attain their business goals, they are focusing on research and development activities to introduce cutting-edge products in the market. Some of them are also teaming up with other local players. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

October 2019 : Northwell Health and Allscripts announced signed an agreement to develop the next-generation EHR that would be AI-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based.





: Northwell Health and Allscripts announced signed an agreement to develop the next-generation EHR that would be AI-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based. September 2015: Meditab Software, Inc. joined hands with CoverMyMeds to broaden its unique range of EHR solutions. It would also aid the companies in integrating electronic prior authorization (ePA) feature to the e-prescribing workflow of all the users of the intelligent medical software (IMS) platform.



Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the reputed companies operating in the electronic health records market. They are as follows:

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Cerner Corporation

MEDHOST

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

CareCloud Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

NextGen Healthcare

Athenahealth

Other prominent market players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launch Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Overview on Electronic Health Records Industry Background Statistics on Adoption Rate of EHR for Key Countries Technological Overview Pertaining to Electronic Health Records

Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Web-based On premise Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Stand-alone Integrated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Physician’s Office Hospitals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







