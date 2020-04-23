Innovative software helping homeworkers earn income as Coronavirus moves sales online

SourceMogul scans over 20 million products to buy and sell for profit on Amazon.

The number of people looking for ways to make money from home is rocketing. Tapping into the worlds largest online marketplace is easier than you think.

UK, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The number of people looking for alternative means to make money from home is rocketing. With sales moving online, starting an e-commerce business, and tapping into the worlds largest online marketplace is easier than you think.A leading one-stop search engine by UK-based developer SourceMogul enables anyone to explore Amazon arbitrage as an alternative means of generating a primary or secondary income. The software is being used to help hundreds across the globe automatically source products which would be profitable to sell on Amazon.SourceMogul’s tool is suitable for everyone, from experienced traders to those who are completely new to online arbitrage. With uncertain times ahead for the global economy as Coronavirus makes its impact, UK-based SourceMogul also has a special offer for beginners, including access to discounted training and guides on how to get started.With many stores now closed and spend moving online, SourceMogul founder Ed Brooks said: “Amazon arbitrage is a great option for individuals looking to start a business from home. With online sales forecast to skyrocket during these times, setting up an Amazon seller account gives new sellers instant access to the largest marketplace in the world.“Our goal is to make online arbitrage more accessible to those looking for alternatives to traditional income streams. Automating and simplifying the process of sourcing products saves our customers hours, compared to scouring physical or online stores, and our easy-to-use software is ideal for those with no previous experience.”Ed and his team, who have been developing the software for a number of years, have automated the analysis of 20m products every month to identify where price gaps exist. Ed added: “Our software has been created to help people make a profit after the fees. We help people find good, tradable items fast and what really appeals to sellers is how easy it is to trade on Amazon.”To find out more about the special offer and to start your free trial, visit https://www.sourcemogul.com/startup



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.