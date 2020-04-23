Rubicon Offers Customers Free COVID-19 Regulation Tracker, Powered by Libryo

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a technology company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, and legal technology company Libryo, have partnered to offer a COVID-19 regulation tracker to Rubicon’s customers.

As part of its ongoing commitment to support its customers, partners, and employees during the current public health and economic crisis, Rubicon is offering the COVID-19 Regulation Tracker, powered by Libryo, as a free service to its customers. The platform is being offered in eight U.S. states—California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington—which are among the states with the highest rates of coronavirus cases.

The platform tracks legal requirements resulting from COVID-19 regulation to ensure that partners and customers understand and manage their compliance and legal obligations. This free platform offers access to the following:

Complete and up-to-date state-specific COVID-19 regulations;

Highlights that make it easier and quicker to understand what is expected by the regulation;

Ability to download state-specific COVID-19 regulations;

Relevant legal updates via the platform, sent directly to a user’s inbox when there are changes to COVID-19 orders;

Capacity to store and easily access relevant legal compliance documents;

Search functionality to find state-specific COVID-19 regulations and learn what is needed from businesses; and

Ability to set reminders and make comments for individual and team use.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Libryo,” said Rubicon CEO Nate Morris, “We are continuously looking for offerings that can assist our valued partners work more efficiently and effectively, especially in these uncertain times. Tracking of COVID-19-related regulations will be an invaluable asset for our partners as they fulfill their essential roles on the front lines for our communities.”

“Libryo’s partnership with Rubicon had only just begun when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. To Rubicon’s credit, they worked quickly with us to provide this free COVID-19 Regulation Tracker for their customers. I am excited about this both as a real opportunity to help out U.S. businesses in time of rapid change and uncertainty, and also as a foretaste of the value of the partnership to come,” said Peter Flynn, Libryo Co-Founder and CEO.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace that provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubicon.com.

About Libryo

Libryo is an automated, cloud-based platform that helps organizations know the law that applies to their business, in every jurisdiction. Law is poorly organized, changes regularly, it’s not searchable and is written in complicated phrases. Libryo makes it easier to know the law by filtering, configuring and tracking unique legal registers, enabling people to quickly navigate regulatory complexity with clarity and certainty. Founded in 2016 with headquarters in London, Libryo operates all over the world helping over 10,000 users across 130 organizations. Libryo - now you know. www.libryo.com

