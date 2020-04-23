Qgiv, a Sphere Company, Announces Acquisition of Nonprofit Payment Processor, Acceptiva

The acquisition will give Acceptiva clients more digital fundraising options, including adding tools from Qgiv's fundraising suite.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, announced its recent acquisition of Acceptiva in partnership with strategic investor Sphere. Acceptiva is a digital fundraising platform that provides nonprofits the ability to accept and process online payments and donations.

"Since its founding in 2007, Qgiv has grown into a thriving organization that prides itself on fast, one-on-one customer service and easy-to-use fundraising tools,” said Qgiv CEO and co-founder Todd Baylis. "Acquiring Acceptiva in partnership with Sphere is not only a sign of growth for our company but is an opportunity to provide even more nonprofits with digital tools to help them raise more and maximize their impact.”

Acceptiva serves over 700 nonprofits and faith-based organizations with payment processing, funds management, and reporting. The company’s focus on personalized customer support will remain unchanged as Acceptiva clients fold into Qgiv’s customer experience-focused culture and remain with their original service representatives.

"Acceptiva and Qgiv both emphasize a top-notch customer experience, with service reps often described as an extension of clients' fundraising teams,” said Acceptiva CEO and founder John Tedeschi. “By bringing these two companies together, our clients will now have access to exciting new fundraising tools and even more one-to-one fundraising support and resources from the Qgiv team."

Acceptiva clients can now easily add innovative tools from the Qgiv fundraising suite, which includes peer-to-peer fundraising, text giving, auctions with mobile bidding, and time-saving CRM and email integrations.

“The acquisition of Acceptiva brings together two fundraising technology companies that excel in personalized customer experience and share a similar culture, client base, and technology stack,” said Andrew Rueff, executive chairman of Sphere. “We are excited to partner with Qgiv and to welcome Acceptiva into the Qgiv family, while enhancing the alignment with Sphere’s goal to offer more nonprofit payment offerings with leading software solutions.”

Strategic partner, Sphere, worked in conjunction with Qgiv to help facilitate this acquisition. Sphere is a leading provider of end-to-end integrated payments and security software. Sphere integrates deeply within high-growth core vertical markets by surrounding its secure payments offerings with leading software.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, Florida, they currently serve more than 4,500 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com.

About Acceptiva: Since 2004, Acceptiva — based in Snoqualmie, Washington — has provided nonprofits with the ability to accept payments for any need, any time; seamlessly, securely and affordably. In 2020, Acceptiva was acquired by Qgiv, an industry-leading provider of digital fundraising platforms. Clients now have access to an expanded set of user-friendly fundraising tools including peer-to-peer fundraising, text giving, auctions, and time-saving CRM integrations.

About Sphere: Sphere, powered by TrustCommerce, is a software and financial technology company providing integrated solutions that reduce friction and facilitate better and more secure commercial interactions with customers in specialized verticals markets, primarily healthcare, non-profit, transportation and education. Sphere’s integrated payments technology and security software enable its clients to process payments in a way that is highly secure and compliant, integrated with their core business software, omnichannel, and processor-neutral. Sphere’s partner-centric focused payments solutions serve small, midsize, and enterprise level businesses and software companies in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

