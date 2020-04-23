Web.com Group Launches Partnership Program with Phone.com to Deliver New Business Communications Service

Phone by Web.com brings modern business communication capabilities to mobile workers

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and NEWARK, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group , a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world, and Phone.com today announced a partnership program featuring a new business communications service purpose-built for mobile professionals. The service provides businesses with the ability to secure the two most critical elements of their brand identity in minutes: a website address and phone number. It is currently available for Web.com and Network Solutions customers.



Phone by Web.com , is a dedicated business line including a mobile app that enables professionals to use separate business and personal phone numbers on a single mobile device. The app streamlines both business and personal calls from one device, reducing telecommunications costs and helping SMBs better organize their business. For desktop users, the expanded web app (web.phone.com) allows a user to process messages, faxes and more from a laptop at home or any location. The new offering utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to match relevant phone numbers and domain names, helping businesses make their phone number more memorable.

“This offering is a unique business communications tool for today’s always-on, mobile professional,” said Web.com Group CEO and President, Sharon Rowlands. “We’re always hunting for new ways to simplify life for our customers so providing the ability to address both business and personal calls on a single device was an easy decision once we started looking closely at it. We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Phone.com, a forward-thinking company that shares our obsession with supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity to forge a partnership with Web.com,” said Phone.com CEO, Ari Rabban. “Our talented teams have worked together to craft a solution that is ideal for Web.com and Network Solutions customers. Remote work is a crucial aspect of today’s business landscape and we are proud to offer a solution that lets users connect from the mobile devices they love while maintaining professionalism and brand identity.”

Phone by Web.com is easy to install and customers can cancel anytime; unlike traditional phone numbers, there is no contract and no long-term commitment required.

For more information visit the partnership program .

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, CrazyDomains, Sitebeat, and Vodien – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

Web.com Group Contact

Alex Sheehan

Finn Partners

630-479-2237

alex.sheehan@finnpartners.com

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 32,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com’s innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com’s business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Phone.com Contact

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

202-904-2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

Phone by Web.com



