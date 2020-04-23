Gossett Marketing Announces They Are Now Selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Gossett Marketing is facilitating the distribution of personal protective equipment

Gossett Marketing, a leading promotional marketing firm, is pleased to announce they are now providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to those in need.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner and President of Gossett Marketing, a leading promotional marketing firm, Danette Gossett, is pleased to announce that her firm is now providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to those in need.Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, is attempting to help abate and slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by facilitating the distribution of personal protective equipment to help those who help others.Gossett writes, “We are now selling that much needed Personal Protective Equipment. Yes, mask, gowns, gloves, goggles and hand sanitizer. We are fortunate to have reliable overseas and domestic sources. However, with all the demand, production timing grows every day.”According to Gossett, “It is in times such as these that we look to the friendships and the partnerships that we have to help us all persevere and continue on through challenges. With more than 25 years of importing promotional products, we are fortunate to have amazing partnerships that enable us to bring you some of the most sought after items for those of our customers, family and friends on the front line of this pandemic.”Gossett continues, “Please see us as a resource to help you in the days and weeks to come as you face this ever changing environment. We currently have FDA approved factories producing KN95 Masks, Isolation gowns, goggles, gloves and more. Production times vary and supplies may be limited. If you have a need please contact us.”To learn more, please visit http://www.gossettmktg.com/ or email Danette directly at danette@gossettmktg.comAbout Danette GossettDanette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.Find out more about Gossett Marketing http://www.gossettmktg.com/ About Gossett MarketingGossett Marketing is celebrating its 26th year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.