Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Gives Galleon Quest Game Progress Update, Future Projections Release and Game Trailer

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via NetworkWire -- Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading on the OTC:BLIS, is proud to announce that its app game “Galleon Quest” is progressing through development for testing and release. As well the Company will be sharing revenue range projections based on industry conservative standards for the App Game. The Company has projected beta testing, alpha testing and release dates planned, and plans to release a game trailer of Galleon Quest within the next week. With the rise of isolation and stay at home orders, app gaming revenues which were already strong, is increasing dramatically.



Previously, TSR announced that the Galleon Quest player app game for use on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Xbox, PC, Tablet, mobile and others. The Company and its developer Probability & Statistics, Inc. (P&S) of Palm Bay, Florida has maintained its production schedule for the game. Based upon market study and testing, the Company will release projections of revenue that are on the low end are near $3,000,000 for the first year and could reach mid tens of millions of dollars within the first two to three years. TSR will release the revenue projections over the next week. As well, the developer maintains that it will move through beta and alpha testing to a projected July release date. The developer is expecting to release a trailer of the Game within the next week which the Company will announce as well as publicize.

“The Galleon Quest game has now become the most dramatic revenue velocity maker for our company, which will be the largest and fastest of our three prongs of business development. The intensity and interest in the treasure search-based mobile game app has been incredible. TSR Media division will be a fast revenue leader, which we believe will make the Company self-sufficient for all its treasure related operations,” stated Chairman and President Craig A. Huffman. “I can’t thank P&S enough for their continued hard work through these tough times, showing their talent and ability which will make TSR more profitable sooner than expected.”

The game is being designed to be free to play, with the opportunity to make in-app purchases for special game enhancements. In 2019, there was $88 Billion spent worldwide in mobile app in game purchases, this is expected to more than double by 2021 to over $160 Billion.

Our updated web site includes the new Media Group Page at www.treasurewreck.com .

