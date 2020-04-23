Frontiers in Oncology Publishes an Invited Review Highlighting Soluble TNF’s Impact on Breast Cancer

/EIN News/ -- Neutralization of Soluble TNF may decrease progression of breast cancer

and lessen resistance to breast cancer immunotherapy

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), an immunology company developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced publication of an invited review in Frontiers in Oncology: Tumor Necrosis Factor α Blockade: an Opportunity to Tackle Breast Cancer , by Dr. Roxana Schillaci, in the Lab of Molecular Mechanisms, Instituto de Biología y Medicina Experimental-CONICET, Argentina.

This publication is part of the evolving body of work by Dr. Schillaci and her team in the role of soluble TNF in resistance to oncology immunotherapies including trastuzumab and other therapies. Trastuzumab is the leading therapy for women with HER2+ breast cancer. Dr. Schillaci’s has previously reported that women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancers are resistant to trastuzumab.

“This novel work was first presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in 2018,” said RJ Tesi MD, Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio. “Dr. Schillaci showed that MUC4 expression is driven by soluble TNF. When soluble TNF is neutralized with INB03, MUC4 expression is decreased and the cancer becomes sensitive to trastuzumab.”

“This review is one of the first to address the impact of TNFɑ on breast cancer subtypes progression and metastasis and to discuss the participation of soluble and transmembrane TNFɑ in breast cancer,” said Dr. Schillaci. “We demonstrate the potential efficacy of TNF blocking agents in the treatment of breast cancer because soluble TNF is involved in resistance to most of the breast cancer therapies, ranging from chemotherapy, hormone therapy to anti-checkpoint inhibitors.”

Dr. Schillaci’s work in MUC4 induced resistance to trastuzumab in women with HER2+ breast cancer is the basis for INMB’s planned Phase II trial in women with metastatic HER2+ breast cancer. The article is part of a three article Research Topic in this issue of Frontiers in Oncology entitled, The Tumor Necrosis Factor Superfamily: an Increasing Role in Breast Cancer.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently being developed for COVID-19 complications (DN-TNF), cancer (INB03™), Alzheimer’s (XPro595), and NASH (LIVNate™). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com .

