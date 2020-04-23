Holberton School Continues LATAM Expansion With New Campus In Uruguay

Leading tuition-deferred coding school now has 11 worldwide campuses, 5 in Latin America

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , the tuition-deferred college alternative educating the next generation of digital workers, announced today the opening of a new location in a second Latin American country, Uruguay. This new campus, opening in Montevideo, brings Holberton’s total campus count to 11 worldwide spanning 4 continents and 5 countries.



Holberton provides Silicon Valley-grade peer-learning and project-based software engineering training. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through hands-on learning. Students from the school, which charges no upfront tuition, have been employed at top-tier employers including Apple, LinkedIn, Google, Amazon, and Tesla.

Depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Holberton School Uruguay may temporarily open as a remote program providing its education fully online. The school will begin welcoming students in September in partnership with the Zonamerica Foundation, which also partnered with Holberton in the creation of the Cali Holberton campus.

“In Uruguay we need more than 2,000 qualified software developers to help us meet the demand of the industry,” said Martín Dovat, general manager of Zonamerica and member of the board of the Zonamerica Foundation. “Holberton’s innovative, Silicon Valley-grade education has already proven to be highly successful in Zonamerica Cali, Colombia. Partnering with Holberton is helping us supply the talent to meet the demand for highly trained engineers.”

Holberton decided to open its fifth campus in Latin America following the school's success opening four new campuses in Colombia over the past year. Holberton School Uruguay is working with the country’s top tech leaders to supply the country’s employers with high-quality engineering talent.

“Latin America is a booming hub for tech innovation,” said Julien Barbier, co-founder and CEO, Holberton School. “Given the tremendous success at our Colombia campuses, we are excited for the opportunity to bring highly-trained engineering talent to yet another Latin American technology market. With so much innovation coming out of Uruguay, we are thrilled to be a part of their further growth.”

Holberton boasts a remarkably diverse student body. Its automated admissions process reduces human bias, resulting in one of the most diverse learning institutions in the technology industry. The school charges no upfront tuition. Instead, graduates are asked to contribute a percentage of their salaries to the school for the first three and a half years of their post-Holberton employment, giving back to the next generation of software engineers.

Applications to Holberton are open to applicants from any educational background, age or gender. To learn more about Holberton School enrollment and opportunities, visit www.holbertonschool.com.

A world-class education should be available to everyone–regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is free until students find a job. Graduates have gone on to earn six-figure salaries as engineers at leading employers, including Apple, Tesla, NASA, Google and LinkedIn. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Holberton is supported by professional advisors and investors from the technology and entertainment industries, including Grammy award-winner NE-YO ; actor and social activist Priyanka Chopra ; acclaimed author, journalist, and educator Esther Wojcicki; and technology visionaries LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, Yahoo! founder Jerry Yang, Docker founder Solomon Hykes, and Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel . Holberton has campuses in San Francisco, New Haven, Tulsa, and Puerto Rico, United States; Medellin, Bogota, Barranquilla and Cali, Colombia; Beirut, Lebanon; and Tunis, Tunisia, Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

