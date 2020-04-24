Iconic British cannabis brand Mr NICE lists on Europe’s largest CBD marketplace Alphagreen

Alphagreen logo, Europe's largest consumer CBD marketplace Consumers look to use CBD more frequently, with self-care as a priority

Alphagreen, Europe’s largest consumer CBD products marketplace, releases new products from iconic British cannabis lifestyle brand, Mr NICE.

"Mr NICE is one of the fastest growing brands out there. We look forward to servicing their customers and stockists alike”.” — Alexej Pikovsky

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alphagreen.io , Europe’s largest consumer marketplace for certified cannabis (CBD, cannabidiol) and alternative health products, today expands their offering with the release of new products from iconic British cannabis lifestyle brand, Mr NICE. In addition to listing the new products, Alphagreen has created a digital B2B platform so businesses can seamlessly and quickly order Mr NICE products from Alphagreen as well.The onset of COVID-19 has encouraged people to seek ways and means to strengthen their immune systems from home. There has been a surge in online demand(1) for health and wellbeing products with an exponential rise in searches and sales of CBD-based products. Whilst in the USA, cannabis dispensaries are deemed ‘essential’(2) in the wake of the coronavirus-led lockdown, with many local governments prioritising continued access to legal cannabis for those in need.A recent report indicated that consumers are looking to CBD-based products more frequently(3) in this quarantine period. They cite self-care as the main reason followed by general health, social purposes, relaxation and to address anxiety & stress concerns. The report went on to indicate that almost half (48%) of people using CBD-based products were consuming them at 5 days per week and a third (32%) between 1 and 4 days per week.Never has the interest and availability in cannabis lifestyle products been so prominent. Alphagreen are proud to offer certified products to consumers across Europe and delighted to bring Mr NICE to their community.Alexej Pikovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Alphagreen.io commented: “We are precious and selective about the brands hosted on our platform, each product goes through and audit and curation process. We want to ensure our community gets the best products in the market. Mr NICE products ticks all our boxes. Their products stand out with their concept, story and quality. They are one of the fastest growing brands out there. We look forward to servicing their customers and stockists alike”.Lukas Hirsch, VP Business Development of Mr NICE commented: ‘’We are excited to work with Alphagreen, as one of the largest marketplaces of cannabis products, we know we’re in good hands. This partnership is a positive step for Mr NICE as we continue to grow our brand.’’EndsNotes to the EditorFor further information please contact the Alphagreen press office: Bilal Mahmood on bilal@alphagreengroup.com and +44 (0) 771 400 7257. For media queries related to Mr NICE please contact Charly Gabriel-Reed on +44 (0)7805 582 409 or charly@mrnice.green.1 CMC, Centre For Medicinal Cannabis CBD UK Market report 20192 Forbes article: “Coronavirus Crisis Shows Marijuana Is ‘Essential’ And Mainstream”, March 23rd, 20203 Brightfield Group, The Future of CBD and Cannabis Under COVID-19, 1 April 2020. See table below.About Alphagreen GroupAlphagreen Group owns and runs Europe’s largest consumer marketplace for certified cannabis (CBD, cannabidiol) products, Alphagreen.io The UK-based marketplace has the largest number of high-quality products available in Europe. These high-quality non-psychoactive products (e.g. CBD) are from top global cannabis brands such as Provocan, Cibdol, Grass & Co, Wunder Workshop and Mr Nice. Several top vitamin brands such as Nature’s Best, Healthspan and Naturelo have also been added to the marketplace to service customer demand and provide thematic sets and bundles.Alphagreen Group also operates Alphagreen Med which is their 100% owned subsidiary in Dusseldorf looking to distribute medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany.The Alphagreen team has a unique combination of technology and finance professionals, as well as pharmacists. The team is supported by an advisory panel consisting former and current CEOs of the major cannabis companies in South and North America, as well as prominent technology entrepreneurs.About Mr NICEMr NICE is the British Cannabis Lifestyle brand that celebrates the value of CBD in everyday life, proving strictly the highest quality cannabis products made from organic EU hemp extract. The NICE ethos is inspired by Howard Marks, the counter-cultural hero and cannabis activist who championed the human spirit and staying true to self in the face of adversity: you can be anything you want to be, just be NICE.Mr NICE opened London’s first cannabis concept store in Soho in April 2019, stocking premium cannabis extracts, a streetwear collection, and curated cannabis accessories around the world. In November 2019, they became the first ever cannabis brand to feature in Selfridges’ flagship London store, also marking the first move by a major luxury retailer in Europe into the expanding and increasingly in-demand CBD industry.



