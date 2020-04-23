A Model for Resilience, Hope, and Inclusion in a Time of Social Distancing

Kalman Samuels Dreams Never Dreamed1 Shalva National Center

The inspiring story of Kalman Samuels, an international leader in disability advocacy, and behind the scenes of the Shalva Band’s 2019 Eurovision performance

Every person has the ability to create change, for himself and for others.” — Kalman Samuels

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With lockdowns and social distancing enforced in countries across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, one man shares his own life story as a hopeful opportunity to emerge from the challenging circumstances elevated.“Despite its harsh reality, the Corona crisis has brought many to recognize a greater appreciation for family, life’s small pleasures, and the resilience of the human spirit. All of these I experienced with my son Yossi.” says Kalman Samuels whose personal family tragedy inspired a revolution in Israel’s care and inclusion of people with disabilities.Samuels immigrated to Israel from Canada as a university student. He spent his first few years there immersed in Jewish study, discovering his Jewish roots and experiencing humorous encounters with Israel’s multifaceted society and culture. Kalman married his wife Malki, was ordained as a rabbi, and the young couple settled into a residential Jerusalem neighborhood with their two children. One autumn morning in 1977, the Samuels’ lives changed forever when their infant son Yossi received a faulty vaccine which rendered him permanently blind, deaf, and acutely hyperactive.Although born healthy, the injury from the faulty vaccine plunged Yossi into a world of isolation, darkness, and silence; unable to communicate with his parents and the world for eight critical years. During the difficult and turbulent period of Yossi’s early childhood, his mother promised to dedicate her life to helping other children with disabilities and their families if Yossi’s world would ever be penetrated.At the age of eight, Yossi was able to learn finger spelling in the palm of his hand much like Helen Keller. Inspired by their son’s remarkable and unexpected breakthrough to communication, Kalman and Malki established Shalva, one of the world’s largest centers for disability care and inclusion to give others the support and services that they lacked. Their journey of despair and hope teach important lessons of how to juggle life’s bitter and sweet in pursuit of good. Today, the Shalva organization serves thousands of children with disabilities and has played an instrumental role in advancing Israel’s disability service structure. Shalva was also granted consultative status by the United Nations as a global leader in the field.Since last September, when the Hebrew version of his memoir Dreams Never Dreamed hit the bookshelves, Samuels has been hosted on television broadcasts, radio shows, and has also been nominated for awards in recognition of his contribution to society. Last year Samuels was awarded an honorary doctorate from Bar Ilan University and an honorary fellowship from the Rupin Academic Center. He will soon be recognized with the Worthy Citizen of Jerusalem prize to be bestowed by the Mayor of Jerusalem this month.“One of the main messages of the book is that every person has the ability to create extraordinary change, for himself and for others,” says Kalman Samuels.Literary critics, celebrities, and even Israeli government leadership have gotten their hands on the book, resounding with profound awe and appreciation for the heart-breaking and heart-warming story behind the scenes of the Shalva organization and Shalva Band which rose to stardom last year, peaking at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. The Shalva Band was distinguished as one of Israel’s most influential personalities of the year in 2019 and recently performed two virtual concerts on primetime Israeli television to bring their inspiring messages of hope to the homebound masses during coronavirus lockdowns.“This is a moving and inspiring story, the most beautiful face of the State of Israel,” said Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.Community leaders, both religious and secular, have urged readers to utilize the messages of the book for navigating life’s challenges, while book blogs and newspapers have described Dreams Never Dreamed as “riveting, gripping, and inspiring,” pinpointing messages that are especially poignant for challenges being faced by people around the world today as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.“Today we find ourselves in overwhelming circumstances beyond our control. Dreams Never Dreamed gives readers insightful and inspiring tools to turn life’s challenges into opportunities for personal growth and helping others,” says author Kalman Samuels. ““This is a challenging period and we are getting through it together.”Samuels’ memoir chronicling his life story and life’s work is now available in English; Dreams Never Dreamed, A Mother’s Promise That Transformed Her Son’s Breakthrough into a Beacon of Hope. It is currently available on Amazon and Kindle and will be arriving on bookstore shelves later this month. Received with great excitement by many prominent personalities and readers around the world, the upcoming launch of Dreams Never Dreamed offers an inspiring and meaningful pastime during a period of worldwide isolation and quarantine.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.