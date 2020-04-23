Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) Investor Notice: Lawsuit in connection with Acquisition of FGL Holdings announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed in connection with the takeover of FGL Holdings by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF)



Investors, who currently hold shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 7, 2020, FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) announced that the Company has entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) will acquire F&G for $12.50 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $2.7 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of F&G's ordinary shares (other than FNF and its subsidiaries) may elect to receive either (i) $12.50 per share in cash or (ii) 0.2558 of a share of FNF common stock for each ordinary share of F&G they own.



However, the plaintiff alleges, that registration statement that was filed in connection with the proposed takeover with the SEC leaves out several material pieces of information on how FGL’s financial projections were calculated, as well as the methodologies of the two companies’ financial adviser on the deal.



Those who purchased Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) shares prior to February 7, 2020, and continue to hold any of those NYSE: FNF shares, should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



