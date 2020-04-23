Biometric Identity & Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key to Host 2019 and Q1 2020 Results Investor Call on Friday, May 15 at 10am ET; Nasdaq Extends Minimum Bid Price Compliance Period to Dec. 4th

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong, convenient user authentication and large-scale identity, will host a conference call to review its fiscal 2019 and first quarter 2020 results on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (details below). Results for the reporting periods will be reported prior to the market’s opening. BIO-key has relied on a recent SEC Order to delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 45 days in light of audit delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the conference call.



BIO-key also announced that it has received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market that the grace period to regain compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the $1 Minimum Closing Bid Price Requirement) has been extended to December 4, 2020 due to the global market impact caused by COVID-19.

Conference Call Details Date / Time Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10143410

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com



