Pasco County School District Releases Video Thanking Barfresh for Ready-to-Drink Bottled Smoothie, “Twist & Go”™

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that Pasco County School District released a video (Click on this link) this week on their YouTube page thanking Barfresh for their new product offering “Twist & Go”TM. Pasco County’s food and nutrition staff carefully examine the products they select to serve to students and recently began including “Twist & Go” TM as part of meal distribution to students affected by the temporary closing of schools from COVID-19. Once these schools reopen, Twist & Go” TM will be available on each school’s breakfast menu and offered on an a la carte basis throughout the rest of the day.



“Twist & Go”™ is a healthy, on-the-go option providing students five grams of protein as the smoothies contain four ounces of yogurt and a half-cup of fruit/fruit juice. These smoothies contain no added sugars, no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors and come in two flavors: strawberry banana and peach. Barfresh worked with school administrators to come up with “Twist & Go”TM and ensure the serving size and product characteristics meet their needs and most importantly the tastes of their students. Additionally, Barfresh worked directly with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure that this product is compliant with USDA reimbursable meal programs and Smart Snack compliant.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO stated, “We would like to extend a special thank you to all of Pasco County School District’s Food and Nutrition Staff and administrators for continuing their vital work feeding students during the current school closures. We are honored that Pasco County School District highlighted their appreciation for Barfresh and our new “Twist & Go”TM smoothies. Our new offering opens up greater opportunities for us to expand with new and existing school customers.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Contact

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.