Mobivity Works with SONIC Drive-In to Create Record-Setting Response with Rich Communications Services (RCS) Mobile Messaging

RCS Pilot Campaign with SONIC® Drive-In Proves Effectiveness with Significant Lift in App Downloads and Registrations without Incentives

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced the results of SONIC® Drive-In’s pilot campaign using Google’s RCS Business Messaging. Using Mobivity’s Mobile Messaging, the SONIC pilot broadcasted interactive and engaging messaging through RCS about its restaurant app, targeting customers across more than 3,500 locations. The record-setting results with RCS did not leverage offers, discounts or other incentives and:



Resulted in five times as many app downloads versus previous MMS mobile messaging;

Demonstrated a three times higher app registration rate versus typical downloads from MMS recipients; and

Showed a 50 percent purchase rate from people who registered on the app.

“Our initial results with Mobivity’s program were impressive, especially since we were using a new technology and no offers or incentives,” said Kim Lewis, Vice President of Digital Strategies at SONIC Drive-In. “We look forward to expanding this digital approach with Mobivity to further drive customer engagement and frequency within our digital channels.”

As the next generation of SMS, providing rich media features found in apps, Google’s RCS Business Messaging delivers the simplicity of messaging while allowing customers to find the nearest restaurant, get special offers, order and pay via mobile. Mobivity joined Google’s Early Access Program in 2017 and works with QSRs to implement RCS programs that deliver richer customer experiences.

“SONIC’s success proves the power and effectiveness of RCS in driving customer engagement and tangible results,” said Dennis Becker, Chairman and CEO at Mobivity. “The pilot’s results are really remarkable considering none of the offers or incentives typically used within the QSR category were used. With RCS integrated into our Recurrency platform, we’re looking forward to new opportunities with SONIC.”

To learn more about how Mobivity can put the power of RCS to work for multi-unit franchise brands, visit mobivity.com /RCS or call (877) 282-7660.

About Sonic Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com .

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

