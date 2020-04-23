Pansend Life Sciences' Portfolio Company, R2 Technologies, Receives Additional $10 Million Equity Investment From Huadong Medicine Company Limited

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that R2 Technologies (“R2”), a privately-held portfolio company within HC2’s Pansend Life Sciences (“Pansend”) subsidiary, has received an additional $10 million equity investment from Huadong Medicine Company Limited (“Huadong”) (SZ: 000963), R2’s exclusive distributor in the China/Asia-Pacific market. This represents the second tranche of Huadong’s investment in R2 at an approximate post-money valuation of $90 million.



Proceeds from the new equity investment in R2 are being utilized to commercialize R2’s FDA-approved revolutionary CryoAesthetic technology, which promises physicians a new way to treat aesthetic and medical skin conditions. R2 is adding key staff in anticipation of the launch of its pre-order program this summer, as R2 seeks to capture a significant foothold in the $22 billion skin lightening and brightening products global market.

“Huadong has been a terrific strategic partner for R2, and we appreciate their continued commitment to R2’s development,” said Philip Falcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2. “R2’s unique CryoAesthetic technology will provide physicians with a new and improved method of lightening, brightening and rejuvenating skin with no social downtime by precisely controlling time and temperature. Huadong’s additional commitment is further testament to the inherent value of R2 and its product lineup, as well as HC2’s ability to provide a platform for innovation in order to drive long-term value for stockholders.”

Pansend and Blossom Innovations founded R2 Technologies in 2014. R2 Technologies licensed IP and technology created by scientists R. Rox Anderson, M.D., Director of the Wellman Center of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School; Dieter Manstein, M.D., Ph.D., of the Cutaneous Biology Research Center in the Department of Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital; and Henry H.L. Chan, M.D., Ph.D., Honorary Clinical Professor, Department of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong and the Visiting Scientist of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital. Pansend is led by David A. Present M.D., Founder and General Partner, and Cherine Eldumiati Plumaker, Founder and General Partner.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across multiple reportable segments, including Construction, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2's largest operating subsidiary is DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com .

About Pansend Life Sciences

Pansend Life Sciences, LLC is the life sciences subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc., focused on the development of innovative healthcare technologies and products. Pansend’s portfolio companies include R2 Technologies, which is developing medical devices for the treatment of aesthetic and medical skin conditions and has received FDA approval for its initial device; MediBeacon, whose proprietary platform technology is the foundation of its development of a non-invasive real-time monitoring system for the evaluation of kidney function; Triple Ring, a leading edge research, engineering and development firm which specializes in regulated medical devices, in vitro diagnostics & life sciences tools as well as imaging, and industrial applications; and Genovel Orthopedics, which is developing novel partial and total knee replacements for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

In 2018, Pansend’s portfolio company BeneVir was acquired by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson).

About R2 Technologies

R2 Technologies is a portfolio company within Pansend Life Sciences, LLC, a subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. Located in San Ramon, California and founded in late 2014, R2 Technologies is developing medical devices for the treatment of aesthetic and medical skin conditions, including a skin lightening and skin-tone evening product utilizing “cold technology”. R2 Technologies has received market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its second generation device, the R2 Dermal Cooling System, a cryosurgical instrument intended for use in dermatologic procedures for the removal of benign lesions of the skin, based on exclusive licensing rights to a novel technology invented by Blossom Innovations and Massachusetts General Hospital, teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. To learn more about R2 Technologies and its upcoming launch, visit www.R2Technologies.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

