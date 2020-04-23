FactSet to Provide Fundamental and ESG Data to Government Pension Investment Fund

/EIN News/ -- Content will fuel GPIF’s efforts to strengthen index selection and analysis



TOKYO and NORWALK, Conn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will provide financial, non-financial, and benchmark data to the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan. This content will support GPIF’s stated goal of improving the sophistication of its passive investment management through increased analysis of and engagement with index providers.

FactSet will deliver over 20 content sets as part of GPIF’s introduction of its new Index Posting System . The Index Posting System will enhance GPIF’s overall fund management by efficiently collecting a range of information to facilitate more extensive and effective index analysis.

All content will go through GPIF’s Index Data Entry and Analysis System (IDEAS), a new cloud-based technology and analytics platform that will aggregate all the data and information flowing through the Index Posting System. IDEAS will serve as the technical infrastructure for aggregating content posted through the IPS and combining this with ESG and other non-financial and financial data to enable efficient benchmark selection and verification of whether indices are in line with GPIF’s purpose for ESG investing. The provisional version of the Index Posting System was launched in 2019, with the full version scheduled to go live in 2020.

“GPIF is taking an extremely advanced approach to improving index selection that will drive results for asset owners,” said Yumi Tanaka, Regional Director of FactSet Japan. “The Index Posting System is an important initiative that leverages technology to adapt to the changes in our industry, and FactSet is proud to be a part of it. Our ability to manage and connect financial and non-financial datasets efficiently across multiple countries and asset classes complements GPIF’s efforts and will expand the universe of knowledge on which it can rely.”

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 128,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

FactSet Media Jennifer Berlin +1 617 330 4122 jennifer.berlin@factset.com FactSet Media & Investor Relations Contact: Rima Hyder +1 857.265.7523 rima.hyder@factset.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.