There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,594 in the last 365 days.

First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings per Share

/EIN News/ -- MUNCIE, Ind., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported first quarter 2020 net income of $34.3 million compared to $38.8 million during the same period in 2019.  Earnings per share for the period totaled $.62 per share compared to the first quarter of 2019 result of $.78 per share.

Total assets equaled $12.7 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $8.6 billion.  The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $1.3 billion, or 17.9 percent, during the past twelve months.  Total deposits equaled $9.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.8 billion, or 22.6 percent over the same period in 2019.  Of the increases, our acquisition of Monroe Bank & Trust (“MBT”), which closed on September 1, 2019, accounted for $733 million of loan growth and $1.1 billion of deposit growth.  The resulting loan-to-deposit ratio of 87.2 percent and loan-to-asset ratio of 67.8 percent provides for fortress balance sheet levels of liquidity.

The Corporation’s provision for loan losses totaled $19.8 million and net charge-offs for the quarter totaled just $582,000.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $99.5 million as of March 31, 2020, up from $80.9 million as of March 31, 2019.  The increase of $18.6 million, or 22.9 percent, primarily reflects our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Non-accrual loans totaled just $15.6 million as of quarter-end and the allowance plus fair value marks on acquired loans totals 1.54 percent of total loans.  As of March 31, 2020, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.80 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.58 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.91 percent, providing fortress balance sheet levels of capital.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It’s humbling to lead an organization that has such a positive impact on our communities.  The resiliency of our employees and our customers is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.  The transformation of our business to remote work, drive-up consumer business and serving our customers through the processing of loan modifications and Paycheck Protection Program loans in the thousands is spectacular.”  Rechin also added, “Our profitability levels were negatively impacted by margin compression and provision for loan losses; however, the strength of our fee income businesses provided a positive contribution to earnings.  We believe our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain best-in-class.”

Net-interest income totaled $93.9 million for the quarter, an increase of $9 million, or 10.6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.46 percent, declined by 38 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Yields on earning assets declined by 51 basis points and totaled 4.38 percent. The cost of supporting liabilities decreased by 13 basis points and totaled .92 percent.  Fair value accretion had a favorable impact on net interest margin of 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 9 basis points in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $29.8 million for the quarter, an $11.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2019. Gains on the sale of securities increased by $3.5 million as we took advantage of rebalancing opportunities within the investment portfolio.  Additionally, gains from the sale of loans increased by $2.1 million driven by lower mortgage loan interest rates. Derivative hedge fees increased by $1.2 million as borrowers chose to lock in long-term interest rates.  In addition to the highlighted items above, most line items increased due to the MBT acquisition in September 2019.  Non-interest expense totaled $66.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $56.6 million in the same period of 2019.  Of the $9.6 million increase, nearly all can be attributed to the acquisition of MBT in September 2019.

The effective tax rate was 9.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 15.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019.  $1.2 million of the decline is attributable to the CARES Act providing the opportunity to carryback net operating losses to pre-tax reform income tax rates.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a first quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's first quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073.  A replay of the call will be available until May 23, 2020. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10139922.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme200423.html during the time of the call.  A replay of the web cast will be available until April 30, 2021.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank.  The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,
  2020   2019
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,731     $ 115,878  
Interest-bearing time deposits 132,944     70,672  
Investment securities 2,697,954     1,862,659  
Loans held for sale 5,039     3,330  
Loans 8,606,849     7,299,320  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (99,454 )   (80,902 )
Net loans 8,507,395     7,218,418  
Premises and equipment 114,045     91,863  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     24,588  
Interest receivable 47,489     40,931  
Goodwill and other intangibles 577,366     468,256  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 289,574     225,928  
Other real estate owned 7,972     1,877  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 9,497     16,094  
Other assets 147,776     70,431  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,693,518     $ 10,210,925  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,688,205     $ 1,381,183  
Interest-bearing 8,182,279     6,666,615  
Total Deposits 9,870,484     8,047,798  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased 47,000     20,000  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 183,317     111,783  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 480,995     345,013  
Subordinated debentures and term loans 128,741     138,519  
Total Borrowings 840,053     615,315  
Interest payable 7,746     7,313  
Other liabilities 197,275     84,651  
Total Liabilities 10,915,558     8,755,077  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 53,754,137 and 49,428,468 shares 6,719     6,179  
Additional paid-in capital 1,000,942     839,919  
Retained earnings 716,518     611,220  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 53,656     (1,595 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,777,960     1,455,848  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,693,518     $ 10,210,925  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,
  2020   2019
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans receivable:      
Taxable $ 96,652     $ 90,481  
Tax-exempt 5,315     4,153  
Investment securities:      
Taxable 7,631     6,095  
Tax-exempt 9,335     6,871  
Deposits with financial institutions 575     875  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 299     338  
Total Interest Income 119,807     108,813  
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 21,748     19,594  
Federal funds purchased 111     93  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 352     330  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774     1,814  
Subordinated debentures and term loans 1,945     2,116  
Total Interest Expense 25,930     23,947  
NET INTEREST INCOME 93,877     84,866  
Provision for loan losses 19,752     1,200  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 74,125     83,666  
OTHER INCOME      
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,970     5,095  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,985     3,818  
Card payment fees 5,907     4,826  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,363     1,295  
Derivative hedge fees 1,939     781  
Other customer fees 398     439  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,360     989  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 4,612     1,140  
Other income 265     330  
Total Other Income 29,799     18,713  
OTHER EXPENSES      
Salaries and employee benefits 39,243     33,028  
Net occupancy 5,801     5,027  
Equipment 4,344     3,642  
Marketing 1,443     1,074  
Outside data processing fees 4,199     3,684  
Printing and office supplies 387     315  
Intangible asset amortization 1,514     1,528  
FDIC assessments 1,523     707  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 505     1,165  
Professional and other outside services 2,258     1,884  
Other expenses 4,954     4,567  
Total Other Expenses 66,171     56,621  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 37,753     45,758  
Income tax expense 3,490     6,941  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 34,263     $ 38,817  
Per Share Data:      
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.63     $ 0.79  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.62     $ 0.78  
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26     $ 0.22  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,918     49,541  


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS      
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2020   2019
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 582     $ 850  
       
AVERAGE BALANCES:      
Total Assets $ 12,573,238     $ 10,080,142  
Total Loans 8,526,571     7,230,119  
Total Earning Assets 11,292,430     9,132,129  
Total Deposits 9,886,273     7,936,656  
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,816,418     1,429,739  
       
FINANCIAL RATIOS:      
Return on Average Assets 1.09 %   1.54 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.55     10.86  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.55     10.86  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 89.81     90.60  
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.15     1.11  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.03     0.05  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.45     14.18  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.38     4.89  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.92     1.05  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.46     3.84  
Efficiency Ratio 52.17     51.18  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.46     $ 20.07  


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Non-Accrual Loans $ 15,649     $ 15,949     $ 22,728     $ 25,635     $ 27,949  
Renegotiated Loans 665     841     576     640     709  
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 16,314     16,790     23,304     26,275     28,658  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 8,017     7,527     7,156     1,131     1,877  
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 24,331     24,317     30,460     27,406     30,535  
90+ Days Delinquent 312     69     82     209     134  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 24,643     $ 24,386     $ 30,542     $ 27,615     $ 30,669  
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses $ 99,454     $ 80,284     $ 80,571     $ 81,274     $ 80,902  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 582     787     1,303     128     850  
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.19 %   0.20 %   0.25 %   0.26 %   0.30 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.19 %   0.20 %   0.25 %   0.26 %   0.30 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.28 %   0.29 %   0.37 %   0.36 %   0.42 %
Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 1.15 %   0.95 %   0.97 %   1.08 %   1.11 %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.03 %   0.04 %   0.07 %   0.01 %   0.05 %


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,731     $ 177,201     $ 202,383     $ 128,185     $ 115,878  
Interest-bearing time deposits 132,944     118,263     230,101     129,614     70,672  
Investment securities 2,697,954     2,596,063     2,489,420     2,092,924     1,862,659  
Loans held for sale 5,039     9,037     7,910     5,854     3,330  
Loans 8,606,849     8,459,310     8,299,260     7,511,370     7,299,320  
Less: Allowance for loan losses (99,454 )   (80,284 )   (80,571 )   (81,274 )   (80,902 )
Net loans 8,507,395     8,379,026     8,218,689     7,430,096     7,218,418  
Premises and equipment 114,045     113,055     113,446     91,767     91,863  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     28,736     28,736     24,588     24,588  
Interest receivable 47,489     48,901     45,923     45,150     40,931  
Goodwill and other intangibles 577,366     578,880     579,751     466,736     468,256  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 289,574     288,206     286,747     226,241     225,928  
Other real estate owned 7,972     7,527     7,156     1,131     1,877  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 9,497     12,165     15,187     12,340     16,094  
Other assets 147,776     100,194     99,612     83,231     70,431  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,693,518     $ 12,457,254     $ 12,325,061     $ 10,737,857     $ 10,210,925  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,688,205     $ 1,736,396     $ 1,777,365     $ 1,353,165     $ 1,381,183  
Interest-bearing 8,182,279     8,103,560     7,988,086     6,966,163     6,666,615  
Total Deposits 9,870,484     9,839,956     9,765,451     8,319,328     8,047,798  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased 47,000     55,000         75,000     20,000  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 183,317     187,946     191,603     119,674     111,783  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 480,995     351,072     354,609     460,042     345,013  
Subordinated debentures and term loans 128,741     138,685     138,630     138,574     138,519  
Total Borrowings 840,053     732,703     684,842     793,290     615,315  
Interest payable 7,746     6,754     7,855     6,740     7,313  
Other liabilities 197,275     91,404     117,901     116,863     84,651  
Total Liabilities 10,915,558     10,670,817     10,576,049     9,236,221     8,755,077  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 125     125     125     125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 6,719     6,921     6,918     6,182     6,179  
Additional paid-in capital 1,000,942     1,054,997     1,053,148     841,365     839,919  
Retained earnings 716,518     696,520     663,173     639,362     611,220  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 53,656     27,874     25,648     14,602     (1,595 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,777,960     1,786,437     1,749,012     1,501,636     1,455,848  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,693,518     $ 12,457,254     $ 12,325,061     $ 10,737,857     $ 10,210,925  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 96,652     $ 102,617     $ 96,850     $ 92,824     $ 90,481  
Tax-exempt 5,315     4,671     4,500     4,244     4,153  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable 7,631     7,993     6,729     6,998     6,095  
Tax-exempt 9,335     8,995     8,335     7,454     6,871  
Deposits with financial institutions 575     1,203     1,363     784     875  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 299     342     355     335     338  
Total Interest Income 119,807     125,821     118,132     112,639     108,813  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits 21,748     24,074     24,830     23,087     19,594  
Federal funds purchased 111     26     15     117     93  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 352     367     385     342     330  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774     1,776     1,894     1,692     1,814  
Subordinated debentures and term loans 1,945     1,994     2,076     2,123     2,116  
Total Interest Expense 25,930     28,237     29,200     27,361     23,947  
NET INTEREST INCOME 93,877     97,584     88,932     85,278     84,866  
Provision for loan losses 19,752     500     600     500     1,200  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 74,125     97,084     88,332     84,778     83,666  
OTHER INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,970     6,312     6,107     5,437     5,095  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,985     5,384     4,429     3,931     3,818  
Card payment fees 5,907     5,430     5,158     4,829     4,826  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,363     2,633     2,227     1,736     1,295  
Derivative hedge fees 1,939     1,405     1,684     1,487     781  
Other customer fees 398     434     450     341     439  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,360     1,458     1,144     946     989  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 4,612     1,039     393     1,843     1,140  
Other income 265     150     524     1,064     330  
Total Other Income 29,799     24,245     22,116     21,614     18,713  
OTHER EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits 39,243     39,358     38,942     32,709     33,028  
Net occupancy 5,801     5,311     4,777     4,469     5,027  
Equipment 4,344     4,429     4,030     4,117     3,642  
Marketing 1,443     1,492     1,332     2,752     1,074  
Outside data processing fees 4,199     4,428     4,435     3,929     3,684  
Printing and office supplies 387     484     312     334     315  
Intangible asset amortization 1,514     1,590     1,356     1,520     1,528  
FDIC assessments 1,523         (668 )   678     707  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 505     66     294     903     1,165  
Professional and other outside services 2,258     2,899     8,251     2,376     1,884  
Other expenses 4,954     5,144     4,293     3,800     4,567  
Total Other Expenses 66,171     65,201     67,354     57,587     56,621  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 37,753     56,128     43,094     48,805     45,758  
Income tax expense 3,490     8,298     6,337     7,749     6,941  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 34,263     $ 47,830     $ 36,757     $ 41,056     $ 38,817  
                   
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.63     $ 0.87     $ 0.71     $ 0.83     $ 0.79  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.62     $ 0.87     $ 0.71     $ 0.83     $ 0.78  
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.22  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,918     55,520     51,570     49,550     49,541  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets 1.09 %   1.53 %   1.30 %   1.56 %   1.54 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.55     10.82     9.21     11.10     10.86  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.55     10.82     9.21     11.10     10.86  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 89.81     89.71     90.37     90.66     90.60  
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.15     0.95     0.97     1.08     1.11  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.03     0.04     0.07     0.01     0.05  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.45     14.17     14.16     14.09     14.18  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.38     4.63     4.77     4.86     4.89  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.92     1.01     1.15     1.15     1.05  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.46     3.62     3.62     3.71     3.84  
Efficiency Ratio 52.17     51.07     57.60     51.00     51.18  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.46     $ 21.94     $ 21.26     $ 21.01     $ 20.07  


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,199,226     $ 2,109,879     $ 2,034,311     $ 1,877,042     $ 1,788,628  
Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 87,421     93,861     90,462     83,452     80,357  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction 643,674     787,568     670,138     624,548     542,501  
Commercial and farmland 3,268,168     3,052,698     3,144,649     2,821,689     2,838,798  
Residential 1,121,556     1,143,217     1,155,403     993,802     976,668  
Home equity 570,398     588,984     601,335     548,006     536,208  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 129,765     135,989     131,246     98,384     108,216  
Public finance and other commercial loans 586,641     547,114     471,716     464,447     427,944  
Loans 8,606,849     8,459,310     8,299,260     7,511,370     7,299,320  
Allowance for loan losses (99,454 )   (80,284 )   (80,571 )   (81,274 )   (80,902 )
NET LOANS $ 8,507,395     $ 8,379,026     $ 8,218,689     $ 7,430,096     $ 7,218,418  


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Demand deposits $ 5,293,200     $ 5,250,568     $ 5,183,971     $ 4,309,473     $ 4,101,156  
Savings deposits 2,962,821     2,896,177     2,808,745     2,358,720     2,338,266  
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 694,062     736,843     731,693     720,536     670,199  
Other certificates and time deposits 717,723     741,759     811,780     729,392     704,527  
Brokered deposits 202,678     214,609     229,262     201,207     233,650  
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 9,870,484     $ 9,839,956     $ 9,765,451     $ 8,319,328     $ 8,047,798  


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS              
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing time deposits $ 159,859     $ 575     1.44 %   $ 145,935     $ 875     2.40 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,737     299     4.16     24,588     338     5.50  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,368,546     7,631     2.23     902,402     6,095     2.70  
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,208,717     11,816     3.91     829,085     8,697     4.20  
Total Investment Securities 2,577,263     19,447     3.02     1,731,487     14,792     3.42  
Loans held for sale 17,217     193     4.48     9,703     112     4.62  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,235,336     76,952     4.94     5,309,998     72,758     5.48  
Real Estate Mortgage 870,654     10,402     4.78     743,736     8,321     4.48  
Installment 759,614     9,105     4.79     665,050     9,290     5.59  
Tax-Exempt (2) 643,750     6,728     4.18     501,632     5,257     4.19  
Total Loans 8,526,571     103,380     4.85     7,230,119     95,738     5.30  
Total Earning Assets 11,292,430     123,701     4.38 %   9,132,129     111,743     4.89 %
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 48,656             (5,015 )        
Allowance for loan losses (81,160 )           (80,907 )        
Cash and cash equivalents 159,757             117,224          
Premises and equipment 113,812             93,236          
Other assets 1,039,743             823,475          
Total Assets $ 12,573,238             $ 10,080,142          
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,589,240     $ 8,276     0.92 %   $ 2,689,797     $ 7,019     1.04 %
Money market deposits 1,535,844     3,783     0.99     1,139,062     2,782     0.98  
Savings deposits 1,425,054     1,827     0.51     1,150,725     2,267     0.79  
Certificates and other time deposits 1,666,642     7,862     1.89     1,565,578     7,526     1.92  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,216,780     21,748     1.06     6,545,162     19,594     1.20  
Borrowings 748,185     4,182     2.24     635,058     4,353     2.74  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 8,964,965     25,930     1.16     7,180,220     23,947     1.33  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,669,493             1,391,494          
Other liabilities 122,362             78,689          
Total Liabilities 10,756,820             8,650,403          
Stockholders' Equity 1,816,418             1,429,739          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,573,238     25,930         $ 10,080,142     23,947      
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 97,771             $ 87,796      
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.22 %           3.56 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         4.38 %           4.89 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.92 %           1.05 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.46 %           3.84 %
                       
(1)  Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments.  Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)  Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019.  These totals equal $3,894 and $2,930 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3)  Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)  Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation 

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.