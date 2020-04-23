CherryCircle Software Inc. Appoints Pasquale Sacco to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CherryCircle Software, Inc., maker of the QbDVision® software platform for knowledge and quality risk management in the life science industries, announced the appointment of Pasquale (Pat) Sacco to the Company’s Board of Directors. Pat is currently Senior Vice President, Technical Operations at Translate Bio, Inc. headquartered in Lexington, MA, and he brings his extensive experience in leading and managing technical operations functions, within the biotech and life sciences industries. Throughout his 30+ year career, he has been recognized for guiding organizations through rapid change, growth, and transformation, while creating significant organizational capability, driving continuous process improvement, establishing lean operations, and increasing sustainable regulatory compliance.



“We are very excited to have Pat transition to our Board of Directors from our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Yash Sabharwal, President & CEO. “Pat has decades of experience in pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing and he brings a wealth of knowledge complementing the very diverse skill set of the other members on the Board of Directors. As a member of our SAB, Pat made significant contributions to the direction of our product and business development efforts. His ascension to the Board of Directors was a logical consequence of his significant impact as a member of the SAB as well as the need for industry-specific experience to guide our strategic business efforts.”

Prior to joining Translate Bio, Pat served as SVP Manufacturing and Site Operations at Shire Pharmaceuticals. In this role, he led the internal manufacturing organization and site operations, managing 750+ staff, a $400M operating budget, multiple plants and warehouses, and producing three commercial and several biologic products in clinical development. He is passionate about the advancement and implementation of best practices in pharmaceutical manufacturing. “These are very exciting times in the Life Sciences industry. Significant innovation continues to take place in the clinical development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), with many of these therapies qualifying for Priority Review and Accelerated Approval status from the FDA and other global regulators,” said Pat. “Yet one of the key workstreams which remains on the critical path is the establishment of deep manufacturing process understanding along with the implementation of a robust manufacturing process control strategy. Drug companies must initiate their QbD journey earlier in the drug development lifecycle and can no longer defer much of the critical CMC work to the later stages of product development as has been done historically. The QbDVision software solution being developed for managing and integrating process design and development, knowledge management, data analytics, and CMC, all within a risk-based, QbD framework, will be an important tool to address this need. I am truly excited about continuing this endeavor and bringing my experience and passion to the CCS Board.”

About CherryCircle Software

CherryCircle Software, Inc. builds cloud-based software applications to help the biopharmaceutical industry accelerate therapies to patients by deploying the latest digital and automation technologies which reduce the time and cost of product development without sacrificing product quality. Its flagship platform, QbDVision®, provides the pharmaceutical industry with simple, yet powerful knowledge and quality risk management tools to facilitate robust manufacturing process development and product life cycle management driven by data and science, enabled by people, and powered by innovation and automation. Founded in 2016 by pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality experts, CherryCircle is headquartered in Austin, Texas offices in Boston and the UK. For more information, visit www.qbdvision.com and follow us on Twitter at @QbDVision.

CherryCircle Media Contact

Luke Guerrero

Chief Operating Officer

luke@qbdvision.com



