Fund That Flip Launches New Fund to Meet Increased Demand for Diversified Short-Term Real Estate Investments

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fund That Flip, a leading peer-to-peer real estate lending platform, recently announced the launch of the Residential Bridge Note Fund (RBNF, or the “Fund”), a passive way to invest in a diversified pool of short-term, real estate backed loans. Fund That Flip offers accredited and institutional investors the opportunity to invest a minimum of $5,000 via the Fund in a portfolio of whole mortgages and Borrower Dependent Notes and earn up to an 11% annualized yield.



Aligning with Fund That Flip’s mission to provide funding for experienced real estate investors who buy and renovate residential properties, the Fund will seek to identify a diverse range of borrowers, projects and geographies and is expected to be a representative set of Fund That Flip’s book of business. RBNF benefits from a fixed maturity date on each series offering, allowing investors to have greater certainty related to principal repayment. Fund That Flip will also invest up to $1 million in RBNF alongside investors. The company will initially contribute 10% of the outstanding capital raised until the $1 million maximum has been reached.

RBNF has received positive backing from existing Fund That Flip investors, having oversubscribed the first offering within hours of launch.

“We created the Residential Bridge Note Fund to meet our investor community’s overwhelming demand for a diversified pool option. Their input and support for our services has been, and continues to be, integral to our pursuit of creating new and innovative ways to invest in this attractive asset class,” said Matt Rodak. “We are grateful for this confidence in our team’s talent and experience, which positions us well to extend credit to professional real estate developers across the country. Ultimately, our competitive advantage is a relentless commitment to providing access to high-quality loans and creating value for our partners.”

Since 2015, the company has financed over $400 million and originated more than 1400 short-term real estate loans, paying out over $20 million in interest payments to investors.

More information about the Residential Bridge Note Fund can be found at https://info.fundthatflip.com/residential-bridge-note-fund and www.fundthatflip.com .

About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip, Inc. is the leading online platform for investing in short-term residential real estate debt. Their award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab loan market and passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com .

Disclaimer

Fund That Flip, Inc. is providing this press release for informational purposes only. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy an interest in any fund managed by Fund That Flip, Inc. No returns are guaranteed and these types of investments involve a high degree of risk.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any federal or state securities commission or any other regulatory authority has recommended or approved of the investment or the accuracy or inaccuracy of any of the information or materials provided by or through the website. Direct and indirect purchase of real estate property involves significant risks, including, but not limited to risk related to sale of land, market and industry risks and risks specific to a given property. Investments are not bank deposits, are not insured by the FDIC or by any other Federal Government Agency, are not guaranteed by Fund That Flip, Inc., and may lose value. See the Residential Bridge Note Fund Private Placement Memorandum at https://info.fundthatflip.com/residential-bridge-note-fund .

Kendall Krawchuk, VP of Marketing

info@fundthatflip.com

646-895-6090



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.