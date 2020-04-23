ShotSpotter Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in acoustic gunshot detection and precision policing solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



ShotSpotter management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: +1 (877) 451-6152

International dial-in: +1 (201) 389-0879

Conference ID: 13701870

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.shotspotter.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 7, 2020.

U.S. replay dial-in: +1 (844) 512-2921

International replay dial-in: +1 (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13701870

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by over 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 (415) 445-3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com



