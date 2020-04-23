HBT Financial, Inc. Changes its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”) announced today that, due to the public health impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders over the web in a virtual meeting format only. The date and time of the meeting and the proposals to be presented to stockholders at the meeting are unchanged.



The meeting webcast will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. To access the virtual meeting, you have two options.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

If you were a stockholder of record as of March 26, 2020 (the “Record Date”) (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you may attend the meeting by accessing the meeting center site at http://www.meetingcenter.io/279163541 and entering the 15-digit control number found on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received. The meeting password is HBT2020.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial owner of record as of the Record Date (i.e. you held your shares in an account at a bank or broker), you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your bank or broker. Once you have received a legal proxy from your bank or broker, please provide a scan or image of the legal proxy via email to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com, with “Legal Proxy” noted in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 18, 2020. You will then receive confirmation of your registration, with a 15-digit control number, by email from Computershare. You may then attend the meeting by accessing the meeting center site at http://www.meetingcenter.io/279163541 and entering the control number. The meeting password is HBT2020.

Stockholder List

A list of stockholders of record will be available during the meeting for inspection by stockholders of record for any legally valid purpose related to the Annual Meeting at the meeting center site at http://www.meetingcenter.io/279163541.

Voting Shares

If you are attending the Annual Meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner and have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the meeting center site.

Even if you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If you have already voted, no additional action is necessary.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, individuals, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of December 31, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion and total deposits of $2.8 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

Contact Information

Matthew Keating

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8230



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.