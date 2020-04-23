Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Size to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2026; on Account of Rising Safety Regulations Imposed by Governments, Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Continental AG, Mikuni Corp, Tuopu Group, Youngshin Precision Co., Ltd. and other players .

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing demand for more efficient vehicles worldwide. Automotive electric pumps help to provide more power to the driver of the vehicle by monitoring the change in the brake booster tank space created by vacuum sensors. The implementation of EVPs is on the rise owing to the safety regulations imposed by various governments about driving safety. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 1.11 billion in 2018. It will rise at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2026.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on the automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Report Highlights

A comprehensive overview of the market and its growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

A detailed discussion of the table of segmentation with market figures

Major automotive electric vacuum pump market trends, key industry developments, and other interesting insights

Competitive landscape, and list of players operating in the market with prime strategies adopted by them



Market Drivers



Increasing Demand for Mobility Services to Aid in Expansion of Market

The rise in popularity and adoption of electric vehicles worldwide is a major automotive EVP market growth driver. Besides this, the development of EVs with engine-independent vacuum generation for brake boosters is expected to augment market growth. Besides, these vacuum pumps are capable of boosting the efficiency of the engine by preventing improper braking, reducing the level of carbon emissions, and preserving fuel, thereby promoting the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for mobility services on a global basis is expected to add impetus to the market in the forthcoming years.





Competitive Landscape:



Players Investing Heavily in R&D to Develop Efficiently and Advanced Electric Vaccum Pumps

A few players operate the market for the automotive electric vacuum pump. These vendors are aiming to satisfy the increasing demand of consumers concerning consistent and smooth brake, and overall reliable performance. Thus, players are investing in research and development of various types of EVPs such as UP5.0, UP32, UP30, AND UP28 promising enhanced performance. Such initiatives will help players gain momentum in the market and earn high automotive electric vacuum pump market revenue in the forthcoming years.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market are:

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Continental AG

Mikuni Corp

Tuopu Group

Youngshin Precision Co., Ltd.

Other vendors



Regional Segmentation:



Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market Owing to Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Geographically, the global automotive electric vacuum pump market is widespread into the region of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Each of these regions is further categorized based on nations. Among these, Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the most significant number of automobile production and sale in the region. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in nations such as Japan and China. Besides this, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are strategizing on multiplying production volume and introducing rapid technological advancement into industries in developing nations such as China and India.

Europe will emerge as the second-largest and witness notable growth owing to stringent regulations imposed on controlling emission levels and the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles in this region.

On the other side, North America will hold a significant automotive electric vacuum pump market share on account of the presence of popular manufacturing companies for automobiles and the increasing need to introduce fuel-efficient measures in them, especially for the pickup trucks.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Electric Vehicle Type BEV HEV PHEV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!



Major Industry Developments of the Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump (EVP) Market include:

May 2018 – Hella GmbH & Co. kGaA developed an electric vacuum pump for brake system in automobiles with high-efficiency for engines running on diesel, turbo, gasoline, electric, hybrid, supercharged engines as well as for full-electric power trains.



