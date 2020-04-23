American National Bankshares Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2020 earnings of $8.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share. Those results compare to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $7.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, recognized for the fourth quarter of 2019.



President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “We are certainly pleased with the first quarter results, but have now entered unprecedented times in our nation with the onset of a global pandemic and resulting economic impacts. Our priorities have shifted somewhat to maintaining our high level of care for our customers, communities and our employees during this challenging time.”

“We have taken comprehensive steps to help each of these constituencies. For our customers, we’ve suspended foreclosures and provided payment deferrals, among other actions. Starting in March and continuing into last week, we have provided payment deferral assistance to over 450 customers with approximately $200 million in loan balances outstanding. In addition, we are pleased to be one of approximately 5,000 financial institutions who successfully implemented the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, in order to assist our small business customers. For our employees, we’ve enabled approximately 65% of our workforce to work remotely. We have made certain accommodations to employees whose roles require them to come into the office, and have taken significant actions to help ensure their safety. We continue to provide financial support to our communities and maintain banking hours at branches throughout our footprint.

“I’m incredibly proud of the efforts our employees are making across American National to support our customers and each other. We will come out of this together and stronger.”

First quarter 2020 highlights include:

Earnings produced a return on average assets of 1.37% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.20% in the previous quarter and 1.29% for the same quarter in the prior year.



Net loans receivable increased $24.1 million for the quarter, or 5.3% annualized.



Net interest margin was 3.52% for the quarter, down from 3.62% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and up from 3.50% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).



Noninterest revenues increased $629 thousand, or 16.3%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.0 million, or 30.3%, to $4.5 million from $3.5 million in the same quarter in the prior year.

The first quarter provision for loan losses totaled $953 thousand, which compares to a provision of $462 thousand for the previous quarter, and $16 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year.



Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained level at 0.16% at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.15% at December 31, 2019, and up from 0.10% at March 31, 2019.



Annualized net charge-offs were 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to zero for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and down from 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $20.0 million, a decrease of $529 thousand, or 2.59%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.9 million, or 32.2%, from the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year growth was positively impacted by higher earning asset balances and overall higher loan yields in large part associated with the Hometown Bankshares (“HomeTown”) acquisition which was consummated on April 1, 2019. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was principally the result of lower yields on assets associated with the recent decreases in short term rates and market pricing pressure in the commercial portfolio offset in part by a decrease in funding costs. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.52%, down from 3.62% in the prior quarter and up from 3.50% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP).

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the first quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $957 thousand, compared to $255 thousand for the same period in 2019 and $1.1 million in the prior quarter. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the remaining nine months of 2020 (estimated) $ 1,712 For the years ending (estimated): 2021 1,769 2022 1,144 2023 695 2024 375 2025 276 Thereafter 1,165

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $4.0 million as of March 31, 2020, up from $3.6 million at December 31, 2019 and up from $2.0 million at March 31, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at March 31, 2020, which compares to 0.15% at December 31, 2019 and 0.10% at March 31, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $953 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $462 thousand for the previous quarter and $16 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The increase over the prior periods is a direct result of early stage declines in economic factors associated with increases in unemployment claims and a decrease in retail sales in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It also reflects $197 thousand in impairments recorded during the quarter, compared to $218 thousand in the prior quarter and $15 thousand in the same quarter of prior year. The allowance for loan losses was $14.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $13.2 million at December 31, 2019 and $12.8 million at March 31, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 0.02% in the previous quarter and none for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.76% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.72% at December 31, 2019 and 0.94% at March 31, 2019.

American National continues to use an incurred loss model for its allowance methodology and has not implemented the new current expected credit losses standard (CECL). CECL incorporates an estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans instead of the current model which is an incurred loss model. The CECL implementation guidance was amended in October 2019 allowing for the deferral of CECL for smaller reporting companies. American National qualified under this amendment and elected to defer the implementation until January 2023.

DISASTER ASSISTANCE AND PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMS

American National has implemented a Disaster Assistance Program (DAP) and is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) initiated by the U.S. Treasury on April 3, 2020. At March 31, 2020, American National has provided interest only and payment deferrals to over 450 customers on loan balances of approximately $200 million. With respect to the PPP program, American National has to date processed with U.S. Small Business Administration approval 1,321 applications for loans in excess of $228 million, representing 96% of applications received prior to the Treasury initial funding allocation of $349 billion reaching capacity and all of which occurred subsequent to March 31, 2020. From a funding perspective, the Company expects to utilize core and wholesale funding for liquidity needs related to the DAP loan program, and both the Federal Reserve discount window and newly created Payroll Protection Program Lending Facility for the PPP program.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $629 thousand to $4.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $3.9 million in the prior quarter and increased $1.0 million from the same period in the prior year. The first quarter of 2020 benefitted from gains on the sale of securities of $814 thousand, partially offset by a $188 thousand decrease in mortgage banking income from the prior quarter. The improvement from the prior quarter was also attributable to losses of $309 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the write-down of premises and equipment in connection with an ATM replacement initiative. Increases in service charges on deposits, other fees and commissions, mortgage banking fees and securities gains primarily accounted for the increase over the same period in the prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to $13.3 million, down $1.7 million, or 11.3%, when compared to the $15.0 million for the previous quarter and up $2.4 million, or 22.0%, when compared to the same period in the previous year. The change as compared to the previous quarter was driven by reduced corporate incentive and stock compensation expense in the first quarter of 2020 while the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected merger costs of $460 thousand, incentive compensation costs associated with establishing the Raleigh, North Carolina loan production office, and additional other professional fees and data processing costs. The increase from the same period in the prior year is primarily related to the acquisition of HomeTown.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 15.7%, compared to 15.6% for the prior quarter and 20.7% for the same period in the prior year. The decreased rates for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 compared to the rates for the three months ended March 31, 2019 are a result of tax benefits recognized during both periods. As a result of the enactment of the CARES Act in the first quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a tax benefit for the net operating loss (‘NOL’) five-year carryback provision for the NOL acquired in the HomeTown merger. An income tax benefit was realized for the difference between the current corporate income tax rate of 21% and the higher federal corporate tax rate of 35% prior to 2018. The lower effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a change in the future effective rate assumption related to state apportionments which was prompted by the HomeTown acquisition.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.5 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $728 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited March 31 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 39,602 $ 28,912 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 69,968 41,949 Equity securities, at fair value - 2,069 Securities available for sale, at fair value 342,769 324,289 Restricted stock, at cost 8,682 5,299 Loans held for sale 2,666 1,252 Loans, net of unearned income 1,854,928 1,360,063 Less allowance for loan losses (14,065 ) (12,806 ) Net Loans 1,840,863 1,347,257 Premises and equipment, net 39,632 26,663 Other real estate owned, net 984 646 Goodwill 85,048 43,872 Core deposit intangibles, net 7,301 871 Bank owned life insurance 27,970 19,047 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 29,580 26,278 Total assets $ 2,495,065 $ 1,868,404 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 567,772 $ 425,579 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 343,291 242,802 Money market deposits 524,234 379,668 Savings deposits 181,564 135,289 Time deposits 453,806 376,452 Total deposits 2,070,667 1,559,790 Customer repurchase agreements 42,114 35,945 Subordinated debt 7,513 - Junior subordinated debt 28,054 27,953 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 23,424 15,243 Total liabilities 2,171,772 1,638,931 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,957,502 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 8,756,569 shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 10,898 8,705 Capital in excess of par value 153,817 78,738 Retained earnings 157,064 145,351 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,514 (3,321 ) Total shareholders' equity 323,293 229,473 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,495,065 $ 1,868,404





American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,321 $ 15,638 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 2,037 1,821 Tax-exempt 112 287 Dividends 132 84 Other interest income 264 266 Total interest and dividend income 23,866 18,096 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 3,312 2,472 Interest on short-term borrowings 129 172 Interest on subordinated debt 122 - Interest on junior subordinated debt 384 384 Total interest expense 3,947 3,028 Net Interest Income 19,919 15,068 Provision for loan losses 953 16 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 18,966 15,052 Noninterest Income: Trust fees 1,012 914 Service charges on deposit accounts 721 594 Other fees and commissions 941 708 Mortgage banking income 549 406 Securities gains, net 814 323 Brokerage fees 211 147 Income from Small Business Investment Companies 55 168 Losses on premises and equipment, net (82 ) - Other 274 191 Total noninterest income 4,495 3,451 Noninterest Expense: Salaries 6,059 4,664 Employee benefits 1,301 1,230 Occupancy and equipment 1,366 1,084 FDIC assessment 95 125 Bank franchise tax 426 290 Core deposit intangible amortization 427 55 Data processing 763 532 Software 356 324 Other real estate owned, net (9 ) 13 Merger related expenses - 451 Other 2,550 2,161 Total noninterest expense 13,334 10,929 Income Before Income Taxes 10,127 7,574 Income Taxes 1,585 1,571 Net Income $ 8,542 $ 6,003 Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.69 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 11,025,185 8,745,174 Diluted 11,031,310 8,745,723





American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr 2020 2019 2019 EARNINGS Interest income $ 23,866 $ 24,590 $ 18,096 Interest expense 3,947 4,142 3,028 Net interest income 19,919 20,448 15,068 Provision for loan losses 953 462 16 Noninterest income 4,495 3,866 3,451 Noninterest expense 13,334 15,037 10,929 Income taxes 1,585 1,374 1,571 Net income 8,542 7,441 6,003 PER COMMON SHARE Net income per share - basic $ 0.77 $ 0.67 $ 0.69 Net income per share - diluted 0.77 0.67 0.69 Cash dividends paid 0.27 0.27 0.25 Book value per share 29.50 28.93 26.21 Book value per share - tangible (a) 21.08 20.64 21.10 Closing market price 23.90 39.57 34.92 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.20 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 10.56 9.31 10.69 Return on average tangible equity (a) 15.32 13.71 13.44 Average equity to average assets 12.99 12.88 12.06 Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 9.61 9.57 10.13 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.52 3.62 3.50 Efficiency ratio (a) 54.46 57.24 56.95 Effective tax rate 15.65 15.59 20.74 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 351,451 $ 387,825 $ 331,657 Loans held for sale 2,666 2,027 1,252 Loans, net 1,854,928 1,830,815 1,360,063 Goodwill and other intangibles 92,349 91,730 44,743 Assets 2,495,065 2,478,550 1,868,404 Assets - tangible (a) 2,402,716 2,386,820 1,823,661 Deposits 2,070,667 2,060,547 1,559,790 Customer repurchase agreements 42,114 40,475 35,945 Long-term borrowings 35,567 35,546 27,953 Shareholders' equity 323,293 320,258 229,473 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 230,944 228,528 184,730 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (b) $ 369,730 $ 347,502 $ 343,834 Loans held for sale 3,156 4,991 1,830 Loans, net 1,829,125 1,810,744 1,352,521 Interest-earning assets 2,274,920 2,264,687 1,736,887 Goodwill and other intangibles 91,738 92,607 44,778 Assets 2,491,591 2,482,502 1,863,212 Assets - tangible (a) 2,399,853 2,389,895 1,818,434 Interest-bearing deposits 1,495,565 1,466,116 1,131,604 Deposits 2,069,927 2,066,435 1,551,413 Customer repurchase agreements 41,519 38,742 42,705 Other short-term borrowings 3 - 61 Long-term borrowings 35,554 35,537 27,937 Shareholders' equity 323,573 319,851 224,677 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 231,835 227,244 179,899 American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr 2020 2019 2019 CAPITAL Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 11,025,185 11,094,346 8,745,174 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 11,031,310 11,103,905 8,745,723 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 13,152 $ 12,758 $ 12,805 Provision for loan losses 953 462 16 Charge-offs (105 ) (144 ) (69 ) Recoveries 65 76 54 Ending balance $ 14,065 $ 13,152 $ 12,806 LOANS Construction and land development $ 141,154 $ 137,920 $ 93,759 Commercial real estate 953,363 899,199 659,133 Residential real estate 301,284 324,315 212,665 Home equity 118,030 119,423 99,979 Commercial and industrial 331,507 339,077 289,301 Consumer 9,590 10,881 5,226 Total $ 1,854,928 $ 1,830,815 $ 1,360,063 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ 459 $ 361 $ 197 Nonaccrual 2,579 1,944 1,111 Other real estate owned 984 1,308 646 Nonperforming assets $ 4,022 $ 3,613 $ 1,954 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.76 % 0.72 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 462.97 570.59 979.05 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 0.15 0.10 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.16 0.13 0.10 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 0.02 0.00 OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 492,850 $ 560,776 $ 533,063 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 235,359 $ 317,262 $ 303,045 Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 355 355 299 Number of full service offices 26 26 24 Number of loan production offices 1 1 - Number of ATMs 38 38 33 Notes: (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (c) - Market value. (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (e) - Average for quarter.





Net Interest Income Analysis

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loans: Commercial $ 332,920 $ 265,578 $ 3,543 $ 2,891 4.28 % 4.41 % Real estate 1,489,319 1,083,800 17,663 12,716 4.74 4.69 Consumer 10,042 4,973 157 75 6.29 6.12 Total loans (b) 1,832,281 1,354,351 21,363 15,682 4.67 4.64 Securities: U.S. Treasury 9,049 - 36 - 1.59 - Federal agencies & GSEs 103,311 139,465 576 850 2.23 2.44 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 197,774 111,701 1,144 693 2.31 2.48 State and municipal 40,825 78,597 288 538 2.82 2.74 Other 18,771 14,071 264 178 5.63 5.06 Total securities 369,730 343,834 2,308 2,259 2.50 2.63 Deposits in other banks 72,909 38,702 264 266 1.46 2.79 Total interest-earning assets 2,274,920 1,736,887 23,935 18,207 4.21 4.20 Non-earning assets 216,671 126,325 Total assets $ 2,491,591 $ 1,863,212 Deposits: Demand $ 331,357 $ 238,430 123 14 0.15 0.02 Money market 515,339 395,704 1,188 1,153 0.93 1.18 Savings 178,896 134,060 53 10 0.12 0.03 Time 469,973 363,410 1,948 1,295 1.67 1.45 Total deposits 1,495,565 1,131,604 3,312 2,472 0.89 0.89 Customer repurchase agreements 41,519 42,705 129 171 1.25 1.62 Other short-term borrowings 3 61 - 1 1.01 6.56 Long-term borrowings 35,554 27,937 506 384 5.69 5.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,572,641 1,202,307 3,947 3,028 1.01 1.02 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 574,362 419,809 Other liabilities 21,015 16,419 Shareholders' equity 323,573 224,677 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,491,591 $ 1,863,212 Interest rate spread 3.20 % 3.18 % Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.50 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 19,988 15,179 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 69 111 Net interest income $ 19,919 $ 15,068 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.





American National Bankshares Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr 2020 2019 2019 EFFICIENCY RATIO Noninterest expense $ 13,334 $ 15,037 $ 10,929 Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO 27 (3 ) 2 Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization (427 ) (437 ) (55 ) Subtract: merger related expenses - (460 ) (451 ) $ 12,934 $ 14,137 $ 10,425 Net interest income $ 19,919 $ 20,448 $ 15,068 Tax equivalent adjustment 69 76 111 Noninterest income 4,495 3,866 3,451 Subtract: gain on securities (814 ) (32 ) (323 ) Add: loss on fixed assets 82 338 - $ 23,751 $ 24,696 $ 18,307 Efficiency ratio 54.46 % 57.24 % 56.95 % TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME Non-GAAP measures: Interest income - loans $ 21,363 $ 21,993 $ 15,682 Interest income - investments and other 2,572 2,673 2,525 Interest expense - deposits (3,312 ) (3,496 ) (2,472 ) Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements (129 ) (134 ) (171 ) Interest expense - other short-term borrowings - - (1 ) Interest expense - long-term borrowings (506 ) (512 ) (384 ) Total net interest income $ 19,988 $ 20,524 $ 15,179 Less non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (42 ) (46 ) (44 ) Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities (27 ) (30 ) (67 ) GAAP measures $ 19,919 $ 20,448 $ 15,068 RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 10.56 % 9.31 % 10.69 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles 4.76 4.40 2.75 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.32 % 13.71 % 13.44 % TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 12.96 % 12.92 % 12.28 % Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 3.35 3.35 2.15 Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.61 % 9.57 % 10.13 % TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 29.50 $ 28.93 $ 26.21 Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 8.42 8.29 5.11 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.08 $ 20.64 $ 21.10



