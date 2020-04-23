UST Global and VSBLTY Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Retail Sector

Collaboration to bring advanced digital display software solutions to retail clients

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail software technology company, today announced that it has signed a global, multi-product strategic teaming agreement with UST Global®, a leading digital transformation solutions company. The two technology companies are teaming up to assimilate their solutions and services for the fast-changing retail industry.

In announcing the strategic partnership with UST Global, VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO, Jay Hutton said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with one of the world’s most prominent digital transformation firms. UST Global is the perfect partner for us as we share their business philosophy of committing to ‘long-term client success while providing value and flexibility’ and we look forward to helping meet the advanced technology needs of UST Global’s worldwide customers.”

Speaking on this, Subhodip Bandyopadhyay, GM, Emerging Digital Retail Technology, UST Global, said, “We are pleased to join hands with VSBLTY in providing IT solutions to our retail clients, which include 12 of the Top 20 Global Retailers. The UST Global - VSBLTY partnership is a powerful combination. VSBLTY is on the forefront of digital transformation for retail and it has the best-of-breed solutions for retail, including at shelf digital activation, audience measurement, customer journey analytics and theft prevention. This partnership will unlock the full potential of retail industry transformations and place our customers on the high path of success in today’s digital landscape.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

With over 35 offices and 23,000 employees worldwide, UST Global offers industry-leading expertise through its Centers of Excellence that enable clients to attain their key business objectives. Complimenting the Centers of Excellence is the firm’s Partner Program. This unique program is designed to develop strategic relationships with industry-leading companies and academia to provide the company’s developers with both educational resources and early access to new technology.

