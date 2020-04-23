There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,544 in the last 365 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2020

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted share) compared to net income of $30.3 million ($0.85 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019 and net income of $28.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings for the current quarter were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million. Although the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) would permit the Company to delay the adoption of the accounting standard for current expected credit losses (CECL), the Company has elected to adopt CECL as planned, effective January 1, 2020. The provision for credit losses was significantly impacted by the negative projected impact of COVID-19 on specific economic metrics used in the Company’s CECL model. Excluding the effect of the significant deterioration in the economic outlook late in the first quarter, the provision for credit losses was projected to have been approximately $4.1 million. Additionally, the results for the current quarter were negatively impacted by $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense associated with the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm, Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”), which closed on February 1, 2020, and the acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”), which closed on April 1, 2020. The acquisition of Revere resulted in the addition of 11 banking offices and approximately $2.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020.

“We entered the year in a position of strength after delivering a record year and preparing to expand our market presence with the acquisitions of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and Revere Bank,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sandy Spring Bank. “Like individuals, families and businesses everywhere, we too had to quickly respond to the unprecedented public health and economic events that began to unfold late in the first quarter. We seamlessly implemented our contingency plans in order to protect the health of our employees, clients, and business and community partners. And while we have made many changes to how and where we all work, we have maintained the continuity of our client service and critical operations. I am grateful to our dedicated team of bankers for making this happen.”

“Our clients are facing a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to seeing them through this difficult time,” added Schrider. “From helping clients access federal relief programs, to working with individuals and business owners on a case-by-case basis, we are doing all that we can to connect our clients with the financial help they need.”

“We are pleased that RPJ and Revere Bank are now officially part of Sandy Spring Bank.  As we continue to come together as a company, we are focused on upholding the tradition of community banking, providing remarkable service, and being the advocate that our clients need now more than ever.”

First Quarter Highlights: 

  • Total assets grew by 7%, while loans and deposits grew by 2% and 6%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
     
  • The net interest margin was 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2019 was 3.52%, after excluding recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans.
     
  • The Company proceeded with the adoption of CECL effective January 1, 2020, resulting in an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million.  Exclusive of the $2.8 million reclassification to the allowance for credit losses related to acquired credit impaired loans, the impact to retained earnings at transition date was $2.2 million.
     
  • The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of $24.5 million was significantly impacted by the specific economic metrics used in the modeling of expected credit losses. Excluding the effect of the significant deterioration in the economic outlook late in the first quarter, the provision for credit losses was projected to have been approximately $4.1 million.  
     
  • Non-interest income increased 7% from the prior year quarter driven primarily by the impact from the recent acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson.
     
  • The Company completed its stock repurchase program under which it purchased a total 1.5 million shares for a total of $50.0 million at an average price of $33.58 per share.
     
  • Tangible book value remained stable at $21.09 per share at March 31, 2020 compared to $21.05 at March 31, 2019, after the completion of the stock repurchase program, an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share in the second quarter of 2019 and the addition of $34.9 million in goodwill and intangible assets.

Response to COVID-19

The Company has taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of its employees and clients and to assist clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We began implementing our business continuity plan in early March, which led to us taking the following actions to address the health and safety of employees and clients.

  • In mid-March, we suspended all business-related travel, limited in-person meetings with outside parties, requested that employees postpone non-essential personal travel, and began transitioning employees to working remotely.
  • We established an enhanced personal leave benefit that provides additional paid time off to employees who are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19 – including having to care for children whose school has been closed – and who cannot work from home.
  • We implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for our facilities.
  • On March 18, we closed our branch lobbies to the public, established procedures for clients to schedule appointments in our branches for critical needs, such as safe deposit box access, and enhanced procedures to permit a wider range of transactions to be conducted through our drive-thru facilities.
  • We notified our clients of reduced access to our facilities, promoted the use of online and mobile banking, and increased the staff in our customer service center to assist clients over the telephone.
  • We established regular communications to employees to keep them apprised of the steps we are taking to support employee and client safety and the benefits available to them.
  • We successfully transitioned approximately 85% of our non-branch personnel to working remotely.
  • We developed comprehensive guidance for responding to any COVID-19 diagnoses or exposures in our operations.
  • On March 30, we closed the majority of our branches that do not have drive-thru facilities.
  • We are providing branch personnel and support staff whose responsibilities do not permit them to work remotely with a bonus of up to $1,200.  

With these measures in place, we have continued to effectively serve the needs of our clients.

We have taken several steps to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients:

  • We have waived Sandy Spring Bank fees for clients using an ATM, regardless of location.
  • We are waiving certain penalties for early certificate of deposit withdrawals less than $10,000.
  • We have eliminated fees for remote check deposits by our business clients.
  • We are working with clients who are experiencing financial hardship to provide fee waivers and structure loan payment deferrals or other accommodations.

We are participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses to enable them to maintain payroll, hire back employees who have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead. After the program was announced, we quickly mobilized resources to maximize the ability of our clients to access this program.  We have involved over 150 employees in our participation in the program, while simultaneously working with our technology vendors to implement software solutions to speed the intake of client applications and submission to the SBA. As of April 16, 2020, when the SBA announced that all of the funds appropriated for the program had been allocated, we have processed over 2,800 loans for a total of $923.5 million to businesses with more than an estimated 88,000 employees.

As a further relief to our qualified commercial and mortgage/consumer loan customers, the Company has developed guidelines to provide for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days.  From March through April 16, the Company (including Revere) had granted approvals for payment modifications/deferrals on nearly 1,000 loans with an aggregate balance of $845.0 million.

For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $8.3 billion at March 31, 2019. Total loans grew by 2% to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at March 31, 2019. During this period commercial loans grew 8%, while the mortgage loan portfolio declined 11%. Continued reduction in the mortgage portfolio has been the result of heavy mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production.  Consumer loans also declined as borrowers eliminated their home equity borrowings through the refinancing of their mortgage loans.  Deposit growth was 6% from March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020, as interest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 6% and noninterest-bearing deposits grew 7%.

Tangible common equity declined to $721 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $748 million at March 31, 2019. The decline in common equity reflects the effects of the repurchase of 1.5 million shares of common stock, the increase in dividends beginning in the second quarter of 2019 and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill during the past twelve months.  At March 31, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.09%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.78%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.80% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.61% at March 31, 2019.  At March 31, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $54.0 million, compared to $40.1 million at March 31, 2019, and $41.3 million at December 31, 2019. The growth in non-performing loans occurred as a result of the adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses as $13.1 million of previously disclosed and accounted for purchased credit impaired loans are now designated as non-accrual loans under the new standard’s guidance.  New loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $2.4 million compared to $6.2 million for the prior year quarter and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans.

Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2019.  The allowance for credit losses represented 1.28% of outstanding loans and 159% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.81% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2019. The growth in these ratios from 2019 to 2020 was the direct result of the impact on the allowance of the increased provision for credit losses required by recent economic developments.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of the declining interest rates over the preceding twelve months.  The net interest margin declined to 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2019.  The first quarter of 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans. Excluding the recovered interest income, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 would have been 3.52%. 

The provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a credit of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The impact of the negative economic projections on the credit portfolio resulted in a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million for the quarter.

Non-interest income was $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2019.  The current quarter included $0.2 million in securities gains and the prior year quarter included $0.6 million in life insurance mortality proceeds.   Exclusive of these proceeds and securities gains, the growth in non-interest income for the quarter was 10% or $1.6 million compared to the prior year quarter.  This increase was driven by the 33% increase in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm during the quarter.  While the decline in residential mortgage lending rates during the quarter led to significant increase in loan originations, lower investor demand, in addition to a reduction in pricing, adversely affected the valuations of the forward commitments and loans held for sale, resulting in a significant decline in mortgage banking income for the current quarter compared to recent quarters.

Non-interest expenses increased 8% to $47.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.  The current year’s quarter included $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense.  Exclusive of this expense, non-interest expense for the current quarter increased 5% primarily due to the increase in compensation expense as a result of annual merit increases over the preceding twelve months, commission compensation related to higher levels of residential mortgage loan originations and the additional monthly operating costs as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson. 

The effective tax rate for the current quarter was significantly lower than prior periods due to the impact of certain tax provision contained within the recent passage of the CARES Act.  The CARES Act expands the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses.  The Company was able to apply this change in conjunction with the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current quarter. 

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 54.76% for the current quarter as compared to 51.44% for the first quarter of 2019 and 51.98% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a reduction in efficiency) from the first quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the rate of growth in non-interest expense outpacing the growth in net revenues as a result of margin compression during the same time period.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET).  A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.  Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary.  Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call.  An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) May 7, 2020.  A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10140486.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 55 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton JacksonSandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:

      Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919 
  Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
     
  Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
Media Contact:
Jen Schell, Vice President
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the duration of shelter in place orders and the potential imposition of further restrictions on travel in the future; the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED                
                 
    Three Months Ended        
    March 31,   %    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2020     2019     Change    
Results of Operations:                
Net interest income   $ 64,334   $ 66,750     (4 ) %  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     24,469     (128 )   n.m      
Non-interest income     18,168     16,969     7      
Non-interest expense     47,746     44,192     8      
Income before income taxes     10,287     39,655     (74 )    
Net income     9,987     30,317     (67 )    
                 
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1)   $ 36,210   $ 39,527     (8 )    
                 
Return on average assets     0.46 %   1.49   %      
Return on average common equity     3.55 %   11.46   %      
Net interest margin     3.29 %   3.60   %      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)     57.87 %   52.79   %      
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)     54.76 %   51.44   %      
                 
Per share data:                
Basic net income   $ 0.29   $ 0.85     (66 ) %  
Diluted net income   $ 0.28   $ 0.85     (67 )    
Average fully diluted shares     35,057,190     35,806,459     (2 )    
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.30   $ 0.28     7      
Book value per share     32.68     30.82     6      
Tangible book value per share (1)     21.09     21.05     -      
Outstanding shares     34,164,672     35,557,110     (4 )    
                 
Financial Condition at period-end:                
Investment securities   $ 1,250,560   $ 987,299     27   %  
Loans     6,722,992     6,569,990     2      
Interest-earning assets     8,222,589     7,648,654     8      
Assets     8,929,602     8,327,900     7      
Deposits     6,593,874     6,224,523     6      
Interest-bearing liabilities     5,732,349     5,297,108     8      
Stockholders' equity     1,116,334     1,095,848     2      
                 
Capital ratios:                
Tier 1 leverage (3)     8.78 %   9.61   %      
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     10.23 %   11.19   %      
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     10.23 %   11.35   %      
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     14.09 %   12.54   %      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)     8.44 %   9.39   %      
Average equity to average assets     12.99 %   13.00   %      
                 
Credit quality ratios:                
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.28 %   0.81   %      
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.80 %   0.61   %      
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.62 %   0.50   %      
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     159.02 %   132.35   %      
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)     0.03 %   0.02   %      
                 
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.                
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense;
securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020                
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets
and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.      
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.            
                 



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries          
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED          
           
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)     2020       2019    
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:          
Net income   $ 9,987     $ 30,317    
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:          
Merger and acquisition expense     1,454       -    
Income taxes     300       9,338    
Provision (credit) for credit losses     24,469       (128 )  
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 36,210     $ 39,527    
           
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:          
Non-interest expense   $ 47,746     $ 44,192    
           
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 82,502     $ 83,719    
           
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     57.87 %     52.79 %  
           
           
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:          
Non-interest expense   $ 47,746     $ 44,192    
Less non-GAAP adjustments:          
Amortization of intangible assets     600       491    
Merger and acquisition expense     1,454       -    
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 45,692     $ 43,701    
           
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 82,502     $ 83,719    
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:          
Tax-equivalent income     1,108       1,241    
Less non-GAAP adjustment:          
Securities gains     169       -    
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 83,441     $ 84,960    
           
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     54.76 %     51.44 %  
           
Tangible common equity ratio:          
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,116,334     $ 1,095,848    
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (6,344 )     9,050    
Goodwill     (369,708 )     (347,149 )  
Other intangible assets, net     (19,781 )     (9,297 )  
Tangible common equity   $ 720,501     $ 748,452    
           
Total assets   $ 8,929,602     $ 8,327,900    
Goodwill     (369,708 )     (347,149 )  
Other intangible assets, net     (19,781 )     (9,297 )  
Tangible assets   $ 8,540,113     $ 7,971,454    
           
Tangible common equity ratio     8.44 %     9.39 %  
           
Outstanding common shares     34,164,672       35,557,110    
Tangible book value per common share   $ 21.09     $ 21.05    
           



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED              
               
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)     2020       2019       2019    
Assets              
Cash and due from banks   $ 79,185     $ 82,469     $ 67,282    
Federal funds sold     131       208       481    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     181,792       63,426       65,886    
Cash and cash equivalents     261,108       146,103       133,649    
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     67,114       53,701       24,998    
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,187,607       1,073,333       926,530    
Other equity securities     62,953       51,803       60,769    
Total loans     6,722,992       6,705,232       6,569,990    
Less: allowance for credit losses     (85,800 )     (56,132 )     (53,089 )  
Net loans     6,637,192       6,649,100       6,516,901    
Premises and equipment, net     57,617       58,615       61,003    
Other real estate owned     1,416       1,482       1,410    
Accrued interest receivable     23,870       23,282       26,182    
Goodwill     369,708       347,149       347,149    
Other intangible assets, net     19,781       7,841       9,297    
Other assets     241,236       216,593       220,012    
Total assets   $ 8,929,602     $ 8,629,002     $ 8,327,900    
               
Liabilities              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,939,937     $ 1,892,052     $ 1,813,708    
Interest-bearing deposits     4,653,937       4,548,267       4,410,815    
Total deposits     6,593,874       6,440,319       6,224,523    
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     125,305       213,605       122,626    
Advances from FHLB     754,061       513,777       726,278    
Subordinated debentures     199,046       209,406       37,389    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     140,982       118,921       121,236    
Total liabilities     7,813,268       7,496,028       7,232,052    
               
Stockholders' Equity              
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 34,164,672,              
34,970,370 and 35,557,110 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively     34,165       34,970       35,557    
Additional paid in capital     562,891       586,622       607,479    
Retained earnings     512,934       515,714       461,862    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     6,344       (4,332 )     (9,050 )  
Total stockholders' equity     1,116,334       1,132,974       1,095,848    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,929,602     $ 8,629,002     $ 8,327,900    
               



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED    
         
    Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2020     2019  
Interest Income:        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 75,882   $ 80,397  
Interest on loans held for sale     291     192  
Interest on deposits with banks     180     194  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable     6,132     5,685  
Exempt from federal income taxes     1,372     1,710  
Interest on federal funds sold     1     5  
Total interest income     83,858     88,183  
Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits     13,518     14,480  
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     580     398  
Interest on advances from FHLB     3,145     6,064  
Interest on subordinated debt     2,281     491  
Total interest expense     19,524     21,433  
Net interest income     64,334     66,750  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     24,469     (128 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     39,865     66,878  
Non-interest Income:        
Investment securities gains     169     -  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,253     2,307  
Mortgage banking activities     3,033     2,863  
Wealth management income     6,966     5,236  
Insurance agency commissions     2,129     1,900  
Income from bank owned life insurance     645     1,189  
Bank card fees     1,320     1,252  
Other income     1,653     2,222  
Total non-interest income     18,168     16,969  
Non-interest Expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     28,053     25,976  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,581     5,231  
Equipment expenses     2,751     2,576  
Marketing     1,189     943  
Outside data services     1,582     1,778  
FDIC insurance     482     1,136  
Amortization of intangible assets     600     491  
Merger and acquisition expense     1,454     -  
Professional fees and services     1,826     1,245  
Other expenses     5,228     4,816  
Total non-interest expense     47,746     44,192  
Income before income taxes     10,287     39,655  
Income tax expense     300     9,338  
Net income   $ 9,987   $ 30,317  
         
Net Income Per Share Amounts:        
Basic net income per share   $ 0.29   $ 0.85  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.28   $ 0.85  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.30   $ 0.28  
         



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                    
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED            
                     
     2020
 		    2019  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the Quarter:                    
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 84,966     $ 86,539     $ 88,229     $ 88,423     $ 89,424  
Interest expense     19,524       19,807       20,292       21,029       21,433  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     65,442       66,732       67,937       67,394       67,991  
  Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,108       1,149       1,147       1,209       1,241  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     24,469       1,655       1,524       1,633       (128 )
Non-interest income     18,168       19,224       18,573       16,556       16,969  
Non-interest expense     47,746       46,081       44,925       43,887       44,192  
Income before income taxes     10,287       37,071       38,914       37,221       39,655  
Income tax expense     300       8,614       9,531       8,945       9,338  
Net income   $ 9,987     $ 28,457     $ 29,383     $ 28,276     $ 30,317  
Financial Performance:                    
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 36,210     $ 39,674     $ 40,802     $ 38,854     $ 39,527  
Return on average assets     0.46 %     1.32 %     1.39 %     1.37 %     1.49 %
Return on average common equity     3.55 %     9.93 %     10.38 %     10.32 %     11.46 %
Net interest margin     3.29 %     3.38 %     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.60 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)     57.87 %     54.34 %     52.63 %     53.04 %     52.79 %
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)     54.76 %     51.98 %     50.95 %     51.71 %     51.44 %
Per Share Data:                    
Basic net income per share   $ 0.29     $ 0.80     $ 0.82     $ 0.79     $ 0.85  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.80     $ 0.82     $ 0.79     $ 0.85  
Average fully diluted shares     35,057,190       35,773,246       35,900,102       35,890,437       35,806,459  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.28  
Non-interest Income:                    
Securities gains   $ 169     $ 57     $ 15     $ 5     $ -  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,253       2,427       2,516       2,442       2,307  
Mortgage banking activities     3,033       4,170       4,408       3,270       2,863  
Wealth management income     6,966       6,401       5,493       5,539       5,236  
Insurance agency commissions     2,129       1,331       2,116       1,265       1,900  
Income from bank owned life insurance     645       660       662       654       1,189  
Bank card fees     1,320       1,435       1,462       1,467       1,252  
Other income     1,653       2,743       1,901       1,914       2,222  
  Total Non-interest Income   $ 18,168     $ 19,224     $ 18,573     $ 16,556     $ 16,969  
Non-interest Expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 28,053     $ 26,251     $ 26,234     $ 25,489     $ 25,976  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,581       4,663       4,816       4,760       5,231  
Equipment expenses     2,751       2,791       2,641       2,712       2,576  
Marketing     1,189       1,085       1,541       887       943  
Outside data services     1,582       1,854       1,973       1,962       1,778  
FDIC insurance     482       123       (83 )     1,084       1,136  
Amortization of intangible assets     600       481       491       483       491  
Merger and acquisition expense     1,454       948       364       -       -  
Professional fees and services     1,826       2,553       1,546       1,634       1,245  
Other expenses     5,228       5,332       5,402       4,876       4,816  
  Total Non-interest Expense   $ 47,746     $ 46,081     $ 44,925     $ 43,887     $ 44,192  
                     
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
  The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense;    
  securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
                     



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                    
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED            
                     
      2020       2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:                    
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,116,512     $ 1,149,327     $ 1,199,275     $ 1,241,081     $ 1,249,968  
Residential construction loans     149,573       146,279       150,692       171,106       176,388  
Commercial AD&C loans     643,114       684,010       678,906       658,709       688,939  
Commercial investor real estate loans     2,241,240       2,169,156       2,036,021       1,994,027       1,962,879  
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,305,682       1,288,677       1,278,505       1,224,986       1,216,713  
Commercial business loans     813,525       801,019       772,619       772,158       769,660  
Consumer loans     453,346       466,764       480,530       489,176       505,443  
  Total loans     6,722,992       6,705,232       6,596,548       6,551,243       6,569,990  
Allowance for credit losses     (85,800 )     (56,132 )     (54,992 )     (54,024 )     (53,089 )
Loans held for sale     67,114       53,701       78,821       50,511       24,998  
Investment securities     1,250,560       1,125,136       946,210       955,715       987,299  
Interest-earning assets     8,222,589       7,947,703       7,742,138       7,713,364       7,648,654  
Total assets     8,929,602       8,629,002       8,437,538       8,398,519       8,327,900  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,939,937       1,892,052       2,081,435       2,023,614       1,813,708  
Total deposits     6,593,874       6,440,319       6,493,899       6,389,749       6,224,523  
Customer repurchase agreements     125,305       138,605       126,008       150,604       122,626  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,732,349       5,485,055       5,093,265       5,136,860       5,297,108  
Total stockholders' equity     1,116,334       1,132,974       1,140,041       1,119,445       1,095,848  
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:                    
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,139,786     $ 1,169,623     $ 1,215,132     $ 1,244,086     $ 1,230,319  
Residential construction loans     145,266       149,690       162,196       174,095       189,720  
Commercial AD&C loans     659,494       695,817       651,905       686,282       676,205  
Commercial investor real estate loans     2,202,461       2,092,478       1,982,979       1,960,919       1,964,699  
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,285,257       1,274,782       1,258,000       1,215,632       1,207,799  
Commercial business loans     819,133       765,159       786,150       756,594       780,318  
Consumer loans     465,314       477,572       486,865       505,235       515,644  
  Total loans     6,716,711       6,625,121       6,543,227       6,542,843       6,564,704  
Loans held for sale     35,030       50,208       61,870       37,121       17,846  
Investment securities     1,179,084       1,002,692       941,048       964,863       1,010,940  
Interest-earning assets     7,994,618       7,859,836       7,690,629       7,619,240       7,627,187  
Total assets     8,699,342       8,542,837       8,370,789       8,294,883       8,258,116  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,797,227       1,927,063       1,909,884       1,796,802       1,682,720  
Total deposits     6,433,694       6,459,551       6,405,762       6,247,409       5,952,942  
Customer repurchase agreements     135,652       126,596       138,736       141,865       129,059  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,612,056       5,326,303       5,202,876       5,269,209       5,403,946  
Total stockholders' equity     1,130,051       1,136,824       1,123,185       1,099,078       1,073,291  
Financial Measures:                    
Average equity to average assets     12.99 %     13.31 %     13.42 %     13.25 %     13.00 %
Investment securities to earning assets     15.21 %     14.16 %     12.22 %     12.39 %     12.91 %
Loans to earning assets     81.76 %     84.37 %     85.20 %     84.93 %     85.90 %
Loans to assets     75.29 %     77.71 %     78.18 %     78.00 %     78.89 %
Loans to deposits     101.96 %     104.11 %     101.58 %     102.53 %     105.55 %
Capital Measures:                    
Tier 1 leverage (1)     8.78 %     9.70 %     9.96 %     9.80 %     9.61 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     10.23 %     11.06 %     11.37 %     11.43 %     11.19 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     10.23 %     11.21 %     11.52 %     11.59 %     11.35 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     14.09 %     14.85 %     12.70 %     12.79 %     12.54 %
Book value per share   $ 32.68     $ 32.40     $ 32.00     $ 31.43     $ 30.82  
Outstanding shares     34,164,672       34,970,370       35,625,822       35,614,953       35,557,110  
(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020                    
                     



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                      
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED                  
                       
     2020      2019    
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,   March 31,  
Non-Performing Assets:                      
Loans 90 days past due:                      
Commercial business   $ -     $ -     $ 17     $ -     $ -    
Commercial real estate:                      
Commercial AD&C     -       -       -       -       -    
Commercial investor real estate     -       -       1,201       1,248       -    
Commercial owner occupied real estate     -       -       -       -       90    
Consumer     -       -       -       -       -    
Residential real estate:                      
Residential mortgage     8       -       -       -       221    
Residential construction     -       -       -       -       -    
Total loans 90 days past due     8       -       1,218       1,248       311    
Non-accrual loans:                      
Commercial business     10,834       8,450       6,393       7,083       8,013    
Commercial real estate:                      
Commercial AD&C     829       829       829       1,990       3,306    
Commercial investor real estate     17,770       8,437       8,454       6,409       6,071    
Commercial owner occupied real estate     4,074       4,148       3,810       3,766       5,992    
Consumer     5,596       4,107       4,561       4,439       4,081    
Residential real estate:                      
Residential mortgage     12,271       12,661       12,574       10,625       9,704    
Residential construction     -       -       -       -       156    
Total non-accrual loans     51,374       38,632       36,621       34,312       37,323    
Total restructured loans - accruing     2,575       2,636       2,287       2,133       2,479    
Total non-performing loans     53,957       41,268       40,126       37,693       40,113    
Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)     1,416       1,482       1,482       1,486       1,410    
Total non-performing assets   $ 55,373     $ 42,750     $ 41,608     $ 39,179     $ 41,523    
                       
    For the Quarter Ended,  
    March 31,   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)    2020     2019      2019       2019       2019    
Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:                      
Balance at beginning of period   $ 38,632     $ 36,621     $ 34,312     $ 37,323     $ 33,583    
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual   13,084       -       -       -       -    
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO     -       -       -       (195 )     -    
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (575 )     (454 )     (705 )     (604 )     (227 )  
Net payments or draws     (1,860 )     (2,916 )     (2,903 )     (5,517 )     (1,786 )  
Loans placed on non-accrual     2,369       5,381       6,015       3,396       6,202    
Non-accrual loans brought current     (276 )     -       (98 )     (91 )     (449 )  
Balance at end of period   $ 51,374     $ 38,632     $ 36,621     $ 34,312     $ 37,323    
                       
Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses:                      
Balance at beginning of period   $ 56,132     $ 54,992     $ 54,024     $ 53,089     $ 53,486    
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326     2,983       -       -       -       -    
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans     2,762       -       -       -       -    
Provision (credit) for credit losses     24,469       1,655       1,524       1,633       (128 )  
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                      
Commercial business     108       15       389       735       7    
Commercial real estate:                      
Commercial AD&C     -       -       (224 )     (4 )     -    
Commercial investor real estate     -       (3 )     (3 )     (3 )     (7 )  
Commercial owner occupied real estate     -       -       -       -       -    
Consumer     107       241       187       (18 )     182    
Residential real estate:                      
Residential mortgage     333       264       209       (10 )     89    
Residential construction     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )  
Net charge-offs     546       515       556       698       269    
Balance at end of period   $ 85,800     $ 56,132     $ 54,992     $ 54,024     $ 53,089    
                       
Asset Quality Ratios:                      
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.80 %     0.62 %     0.61 %     0.58 %     0.61 %  
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.62 %     0.50 %     0.49 %     0.47 %     0.50 %  
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.28 %     0.84 %     0.83 %     0.82 %     0.81 %  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     159.02 %     136.02 %     137.05 %     143.33 %     132.35 %  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.02 %  
                       



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                        
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED            
                             
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
          2020                 2019        
              Annualized             Annualized
    Average     (1)     Average     Average     (1)     Average  
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Balances   Interest   Yield/Rate     Balances   Interest   Yield/Rate  
Assets                            
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,139,786     $ 10,741     3.77 % $ 1,230,319     $ 11,788     3.83 %
Residential construction loans     145,266       1,561     4.32       189,720       1,963     4.20  
Total mortgage loans     1,285,052       12,302     3.83       1,420,039       13,751     3.88  
Commercial AD&C loans     659,494       8,329     5.08       676,205       9,880     5.93  
Commercial investor real estate loans     2,202,461       25,265     4.61       1,964,699       25,729     5.31  
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,285,257       15,206     4.76       1,207,799       14,386     4.83  
Commercial business loans     819,133       10,177     5.00       780,318       10,808     5.62  
Total commercial loans     4,966,345       58,977     4.78       4,629,021       60,803     5.33  
Consumer loans     465,314       5,156     4.46       515,644       6,330     4.98  
Total loans (2)     6,716,711       76,435     4.57       6,564,704       80,884     4.99  
Loans held for sale     35,030       291     3.32       17,846       192     4.31  
Taxable securities     972,609       6,322     2.60       768,658       5,976     3.11  
Tax-exempt securities (3)     206,475       1,737     3.37       242,282       2,173     3.59  
Total investment securities (4)     1,179,084       8,059     2.73       1,010,940       8,149     3.23  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     63,533       180     1.14       33,068       194     2.38  
Federal funds sold     260       1     1.23       629       5     3.33  
Total interest-earning assets     7,994,618       84,966     4.27       7,627,187       89,424     4.74  
                             
Less: allowance for credit losses     (61,962 )               (53,095 )          
Cash and due from banks     69,618                 62,478            
Premises and equipment, net     58,346                 61,722            
Other assets     638,722                 559,824            
  Total assets   $ 8,699,342               $ 8,258,116            
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 840,415       697     0.33 % $ 709,844       300     0.17 %
Regular savings deposits     331,119       73     0.09       331,473       93     0.11  
Money market savings deposits     1,848,290       4,650     1.01       1,658,628       6,307     1.54  
Time deposits     1,616,643       8,098     2.01       1,570,277       7,780     2.01  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,636,467       13,518     1.17       4,270,222       14,480     1.38  
Other borrowings     236,806       580     0.99       170,660       398     0.95  
Advances from FHLB     531,989       3,145     2.38       925,652       6,064     2.66  
Subordinated debentures     206,794       2,281     4.41       37,412       491     5.25  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,612,056       19,524     1.40       5,403,946       21,433     1.61  
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,797,227                 1,682,720            
Other liabilities     160,008                 98,159            
Stockholders' equity     1,130,051                 1,073,291            
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,699,342               $ 8,258,116            
                             
Net interest income and spread       $ 65,442     2.87 %     $ 67,991     3.13 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment         1,108                 1,241        
Net interest income       $ 64,334               $ 66,750        
                             
Interest income/earning assets           4.27 %         4.74 %
Interest expense/earning assets           0.98             1.14  
Net interest margin           3.29 %         3.60 %
                             
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.45% for 2020 and 2019. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in
the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.2 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively.                
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.                          
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.                        
(4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.                        
                             

 

 

