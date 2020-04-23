Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2020

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted share) compared to net income of $30.3 million ($0.85 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019 and net income of $28.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings for the current quarter were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million. Although the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) would permit the Company to delay the adoption of the accounting standard for current expected credit losses (CECL), the Company has elected to adopt CECL as planned, effective January 1, 2020. The provision for credit losses was significantly impacted by the negative projected impact of COVID-19 on specific economic metrics used in the Company’s CECL model. Excluding the effect of the significant deterioration in the economic outlook late in the first quarter, the provision for credit losses was projected to have been approximately $4.1 million. Additionally, the results for the current quarter were negatively impacted by $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense associated with the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm, Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”), which closed on February 1, 2020, and the acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”), which closed on April 1, 2020. The acquisition of Revere resulted in the addition of 11 banking offices and approximately $2.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020.

“We entered the year in a position of strength after delivering a record year and preparing to expand our market presence with the acquisitions of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and Revere Bank,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sandy Spring Bank. “Like individuals, families and businesses everywhere, we too had to quickly respond to the unprecedented public health and economic events that began to unfold late in the first quarter. We seamlessly implemented our contingency plans in order to protect the health of our employees, clients, and business and community partners. And while we have made many changes to how and where we all work, we have maintained the continuity of our client service and critical operations. I am grateful to our dedicated team of bankers for making this happen.”

“Our clients are facing a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to seeing them through this difficult time,” added Schrider. “From helping clients access federal relief programs, to working with individuals and business owners on a case-by-case basis, we are doing all that we can to connect our clients with the financial help they need.”

“We are pleased that RPJ and Revere Bank are now officially part of Sandy Spring Bank. As we continue to come together as a company, we are focused on upholding the tradition of community banking, providing remarkable service, and being the advocate that our clients need now more than ever.”

First Quarter Highlights:

Total assets grew by 7%, while loans and deposits grew by 2% and 6%, respectively, compared to the prior year.



The net interest margin was 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2019 was 3.52%, after excluding recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans.



The Company proceeded with the adoption of CECL effective January 1, 2020, resulting in an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million. Exclusive of the $2.8 million reclassification to the allowance for credit losses related to acquired credit impaired loans, the impact to retained earnings at transition date was $2.2 million.



The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of $24.5 million was significantly impacted by the specific economic metrics used in the modeling of expected credit losses. Excluding the effect of the significant deterioration in the economic outlook late in the first quarter, the provision for credit losses was projected to have been approximately $4.1 million.



Non-interest income increased 7% from the prior year quarter driven primarily by the impact from the recent acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson.



The Company completed its stock repurchase program under which it purchased a total 1.5 million shares for a total of $50.0 million at an average price of $33.58 per share.



Tangible book value remained stable at $21.09 per share at March 31, 2020 compared to $21.05 at March 31, 2019, after the completion of the stock repurchase program, an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share in the second quarter of 2019 and the addition of $34.9 million in goodwill and intangible assets.

Response to COVID-19

The Company has taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of its employees and clients and to assist clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We began implementing our business continuity plan in early March, which led to us taking the following actions to address the health and safety of employees and clients.

In mid-March, we suspended all business-related travel, limited in-person meetings with outside parties, requested that employees postpone non-essential personal travel, and began transitioning employees to working remotely.

We established an enhanced personal leave benefit that provides additional paid time off to employees who are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19 – including having to care for children whose school has been closed – and who cannot work from home.

We implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for our facilities.

On March 18, we closed our branch lobbies to the public, established procedures for clients to schedule appointments in our branches for critical needs, such as safe deposit box access, and enhanced procedures to permit a wider range of transactions to be conducted through our drive-thru facilities.

We notified our clients of reduced access to our facilities, promoted the use of online and mobile banking, and increased the staff in our customer service center to assist clients over the telephone.

We established regular communications to employees to keep them apprised of the steps we are taking to support employee and client safety and the benefits available to them.

We successfully transitioned approximately 85% of our non-branch personnel to working remotely.

We developed comprehensive guidance for responding to any COVID-19 diagnoses or exposures in our operations.

On March 30, we closed the majority of our branches that do not have drive-thru facilities.

We are providing branch personnel and support staff whose responsibilities do not permit them to work remotely with a bonus of up to $1,200.

With these measures in place, we have continued to effectively serve the needs of our clients.

We have taken several steps to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients:

We have waived Sandy Spring Bank fees for clients using an ATM, regardless of location.

We are waiving certain penalties for early certificate of deposit withdrawals less than $10,000.

We have eliminated fees for remote check deposits by our business clients.

We are working with clients who are experiencing financial hardship to provide fee waivers and structure loan payment deferrals or other accommodations.

We are participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses to enable them to maintain payroll, hire back employees who have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead. After the program was announced, we quickly mobilized resources to maximize the ability of our clients to access this program. We have involved over 150 employees in our participation in the program, while simultaneously working with our technology vendors to implement software solutions to speed the intake of client applications and submission to the SBA. As of April 16, 2020, when the SBA announced that all of the funds appropriated for the program had been allocated, we have processed over 2,800 loans for a total of $923.5 million to businesses with more than an estimated 88,000 employees.

As a further relief to our qualified commercial and mortgage/consumer loan customers, the Company has developed guidelines to provide for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days. From March through April 16, the Company (including Revere) had granted approvals for payment modifications/deferrals on nearly 1,000 loans with an aggregate balance of $845.0 million.

For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com .

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $8.3 billion at March 31, 2019. Total loans grew by 2% to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at March 31, 2019. During this period commercial loans grew 8%, while the mortgage loan portfolio declined 11%. Continued reduction in the mortgage portfolio has been the result of heavy mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. Consumer loans also declined as borrowers eliminated their home equity borrowings through the refinancing of their mortgage loans. Deposit growth was 6% from March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020, as interest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 6% and noninterest-bearing deposits grew 7%.

Tangible common equity declined to $721 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $748 million at March 31, 2019. The decline in common equity reflects the effects of the repurchase of 1.5 million shares of common stock, the increase in dividends beginning in the second quarter of 2019 and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill during the past twelve months. At March 31, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.09%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.78%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.80% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.61% at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $54.0 million, compared to $40.1 million at March 31, 2019, and $41.3 million at December 31, 2019. The growth in non-performing loans occurred as a result of the adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses as $13.1 million of previously disclosed and accounted for purchased credit impaired loans are now designated as non-accrual loans under the new standard’s guidance. New loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $2.4 million compared to $6.2 million for the prior year quarter and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans.

Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.28% of outstanding loans and 159% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.81% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2019. The growth in these ratios from 2019 to 2020 was the direct result of the impact on the allowance of the increased provision for credit losses required by recent economic developments.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of the declining interest rates over the preceding twelve months. The net interest margin declined to 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans. Excluding the recovered interest income, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 would have been 3.52%.

The provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a credit of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The impact of the negative economic projections on the credit portfolio resulted in a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million for the quarter.

Non-interest income was $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The current quarter included $0.2 million in securities gains and the prior year quarter included $0.6 million in life insurance mortality proceeds. Exclusive of these proceeds and securities gains, the growth in non-interest income for the quarter was 10% or $1.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the 33% increase in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm during the quarter. While the decline in residential mortgage lending rates during the quarter led to significant increase in loan originations, lower investor demand, in addition to a reduction in pricing, adversely affected the valuations of the forward commitments and loans held for sale, resulting in a significant decline in mortgage banking income for the current quarter compared to recent quarters.

Non-interest expenses increased 8% to $47.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The current year’s quarter included $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense. Exclusive of this expense, non-interest expense for the current quarter increased 5% primarily due to the increase in compensation expense as a result of annual merit increases over the preceding twelve months, commission compensation related to higher levels of residential mortgage loan originations and the additional monthly operating costs as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson.

The effective tax rate for the current quarter was significantly lower than prior periods due to the impact of certain tax provision contained within the recent passage of the CARES Act. The CARES Act expands the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company was able to apply this change in conjunction with the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current quarter.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 54.76% for the current quarter as compared to 51.44% for the first quarter of 2019 and 51.98% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a reduction in efficiency) from the first quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the rate of growth in non-interest expense outpacing the growth in net revenues as a result of margin compression during the same time period.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.



The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) May 7, 2020. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10140486.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 55 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the duration of shelter in place orders and the potential imposition of further restrictions on travel in the future; the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov .







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 31, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 64,334 $ 66,750 (4 ) % Provision (credit) for credit losses 24,469 (128 ) n.m Non-interest income 18,168 16,969 7 Non-interest expense 47,746 44,192 8 Income before income taxes 10,287 39,655 (74 ) Net income 9,987 30,317 (67 ) Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $ 36,210 $ 39,527 (8 ) Return on average assets 0.46 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 3.55 % 11.46 % Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 57.87 % 52.79 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 54.76 % 51.44 % Per share data: Basic net income $ 0.29 $ 0.85 (66 ) % Diluted net income $ 0.28 $ 0.85 (67 ) Average fully diluted shares 35,057,190 35,806,459 (2 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 7 Book value per share 32.68 30.82 6 Tangible book value per share (1) 21.09 21.05 - Outstanding shares 34,164,672 35,557,110 (4 ) Financial Condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,250,560 $ 987,299 27 % Loans 6,722,992 6,569,990 2 Interest-earning assets 8,222,589 7,648,654 8 Assets 8,929,602 8,327,900 7 Deposits 6,593,874 6,224,523 6 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,732,349 5,297,108 8 Stockholders' equity 1,116,334 1,095,848 2 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 8.78 % 9.61 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.23 % 11.19 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.23 % 11.35 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 14.09 % 12.54 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.44 % 9.39 % Average equity to average assets 12.99 % 13.00 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.28 % 0.81 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.80 % 0.61 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 159.02 % 132.35 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.03 % 0.02 % (1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020 (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income $ 9,987 $ 30,317 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Merger and acquisition expense 1,454 - Income taxes 300 9,338 Provision (credit) for credit losses 24,469 (128 ) Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 36,210 $ 39,527 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 47,746 $ 44,192 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 82,502 $ 83,719 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 57.87 % 52.79 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 47,746 $ 44,192 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 600 491 Merger and acquisition expense 1,454 - Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 45,692 $ 43,701 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 82,502 $ 83,719 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,108 1,241 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Securities gains 169 - Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 83,441 $ 84,960 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 54.76 % 51.44 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,116,334 $ 1,095,848 Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,344 ) 9,050 Goodwill (369,708 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (19,781 ) (9,297 ) Tangible common equity $ 720,501 $ 748,452 Total assets $ 8,929,602 $ 8,327,900 Goodwill (369,708 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (19,781 ) (9,297 ) Tangible assets $ 8,540,113 $ 7,971,454 Tangible common equity ratio 8.44 % 9.39 % Outstanding common shares 34,164,672 35,557,110 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.09 $ 21.05







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 79,185 $ 82,469 $ 67,282 Federal funds sold 131 208 481 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 181,792 63,426 65,886 Cash and cash equivalents 261,108 146,103 133,649 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 67,114 53,701 24,998 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,187,607 1,073,333 926,530 Other equity securities 62,953 51,803 60,769 Total loans 6,722,992 6,705,232 6,569,990 Less: allowance for credit losses (85,800 ) (56,132 ) (53,089 ) Net loans 6,637,192 6,649,100 6,516,901 Premises and equipment, net 57,617 58,615 61,003 Other real estate owned 1,416 1,482 1,410 Accrued interest receivable 23,870 23,282 26,182 Goodwill 369,708 347,149 347,149 Other intangible assets, net 19,781 7,841 9,297 Other assets 241,236 216,593 220,012 Total assets $ 8,929,602 $ 8,629,002 $ 8,327,900 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,939,937 $ 1,892,052 $ 1,813,708 Interest-bearing deposits 4,653,937 4,548,267 4,410,815 Total deposits 6,593,874 6,440,319 6,224,523 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 125,305 213,605 122,626 Advances from FHLB 754,061 513,777 726,278 Subordinated debentures 199,046 209,406 37,389 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 140,982 118,921 121,236 Total liabilities 7,813,268 7,496,028 7,232,052 Stockholders' Equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 34,164,672, 34,970,370 and 35,557,110 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively 34,165 34,970 35,557 Additional paid in capital 562,891 586,622 607,479 Retained earnings 512,934 515,714 461,862 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,344 (4,332 ) (9,050 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,116,334 1,132,974 1,095,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,929,602 $ 8,629,002 $ 8,327,900







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 75,882 $ 80,397 Interest on loans held for sale 291 192 Interest on deposits with banks 180 194 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 6,132 5,685 Exempt from federal income taxes 1,372 1,710 Interest on federal funds sold 1 5 Total interest income 83,858 88,183 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 13,518 14,480 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 580 398 Interest on advances from FHLB 3,145 6,064 Interest on subordinated debt 2,281 491 Total interest expense 19,524 21,433 Net interest income 64,334 66,750 Provision (credit) for credit losses 24,469 (128 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,865 66,878 Non-interest Income: Investment securities gains 169 - Service charges on deposit accounts 2,253 2,307 Mortgage banking activities 3,033 2,863 Wealth management income 6,966 5,236 Insurance agency commissions 2,129 1,900 Income from bank owned life insurance 645 1,189 Bank card fees 1,320 1,252 Other income 1,653 2,222 Total non-interest income 18,168 16,969 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,053 25,976 Occupancy expense of premises 4,581 5,231 Equipment expenses 2,751 2,576 Marketing 1,189 943 Outside data services 1,582 1,778 FDIC insurance 482 1,136 Amortization of intangible assets 600 491 Merger and acquisition expense 1,454 - Professional fees and services 1,826 1,245 Other expenses 5,228 4,816 Total non-interest expense 47,746 44,192 Income before income taxes 10,287 39,655 Income tax expense 300 9,338 Net income $ 9,987 $ 30,317 Net Income Per Share Amounts: Basic net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.85 Diluted net income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.85 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2020

2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the Quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 84,966 $ 86,539 $ 88,229 $ 88,423 $ 89,424 Interest expense 19,524 19,807 20,292 21,029 21,433 Tax-equivalent net interest income 65,442 66,732 67,937 67,394 67,991 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,108 1,149 1,147 1,209 1,241 Provision (credit) for credit losses 24,469 1,655 1,524 1,633 (128 ) Non-interest income 18,168 19,224 18,573 16,556 16,969 Non-interest expense 47,746 46,081 44,925 43,887 44,192 Income before income taxes 10,287 37,071 38,914 37,221 39,655 Income tax expense 300 8,614 9,531 8,945 9,338 Net income $ 9,987 $ 28,457 $ 29,383 $ 28,276 $ 30,317 Financial Performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 36,210 $ 39,674 $ 40,802 $ 38,854 $ 39,527 Return on average assets 0.46 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 3.55 % 9.93 % 10.38 % 10.32 % 11.46 % Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 57.87 % 54.34 % 52.63 % 53.04 % 52.79 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 54.76 % 51.98 % 50.95 % 51.71 % 51.44 % Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Diluted net income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 Average fully diluted shares 35,057,190 35,773,246 35,900,102 35,890,437 35,806,459 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Non-interest Income: Securities gains $ 169 $ 57 $ 15 $ 5 $ - Service charges on deposit accounts 2,253 2,427 2,516 2,442 2,307 Mortgage banking activities 3,033 4,170 4,408 3,270 2,863 Wealth management income 6,966 6,401 5,493 5,539 5,236 Insurance agency commissions 2,129 1,331 2,116 1,265 1,900 Income from bank owned life insurance 645 660 662 654 1,189 Bank card fees 1,320 1,435 1,462 1,467 1,252 Other income 1,653 2,743 1,901 1,914 2,222 Total Non-interest Income $ 18,168 $ 19,224 $ 18,573 $ 16,556 $ 16,969 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 28,053 $ 26,251 $ 26,234 $ 25,489 $ 25,976 Occupancy expense of premises 4,581 4,663 4,816 4,760 5,231 Equipment expenses 2,751 2,791 2,641 2,712 2,576 Marketing 1,189 1,085 1,541 887 943 Outside data services 1,582 1,854 1,973 1,962 1,778 FDIC insurance 482 123 (83 ) 1,084 1,136 Amortization of intangible assets 600 481 491 483 491 Merger and acquisition expense 1,454 948 364 - - Professional fees and services 1,826 2,553 1,546 1,634 1,245 Other expenses 5,228 5,332 5,402 4,876 4,816 Total Non-interest Expense $ 47,746 $ 46,081 $ 44,925 $ 43,887 $ 44,192 (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,116,512 $ 1,149,327 $ 1,199,275 $ 1,241,081 $ 1,249,968 Residential construction loans 149,573 146,279 150,692 171,106 176,388 Commercial AD&C loans 643,114 684,010 678,906 658,709 688,939 Commercial investor real estate loans 2,241,240 2,169,156 2,036,021 1,994,027 1,962,879 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,305,682 1,288,677 1,278,505 1,224,986 1,216,713 Commercial business loans 813,525 801,019 772,619 772,158 769,660 Consumer loans 453,346 466,764 480,530 489,176 505,443 Total loans 6,722,992 6,705,232 6,596,548 6,551,243 6,569,990 Allowance for credit losses (85,800 ) (56,132 ) (54,992 ) (54,024 ) (53,089 ) Loans held for sale 67,114 53,701 78,821 50,511 24,998 Investment securities 1,250,560 1,125,136 946,210 955,715 987,299 Interest-earning assets 8,222,589 7,947,703 7,742,138 7,713,364 7,648,654 Total assets 8,929,602 8,629,002 8,437,538 8,398,519 8,327,900 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,939,937 1,892,052 2,081,435 2,023,614 1,813,708 Total deposits 6,593,874 6,440,319 6,493,899 6,389,749 6,224,523 Customer repurchase agreements 125,305 138,605 126,008 150,604 122,626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,732,349 5,485,055 5,093,265 5,136,860 5,297,108 Total stockholders' equity 1,116,334 1,132,974 1,140,041 1,119,445 1,095,848 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,139,786 $ 1,169,623 $ 1,215,132 $ 1,244,086 $ 1,230,319 Residential construction loans 145,266 149,690 162,196 174,095 189,720 Commercial AD&C loans 659,494 695,817 651,905 686,282 676,205 Commercial investor real estate loans 2,202,461 2,092,478 1,982,979 1,960,919 1,964,699 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,285,257 1,274,782 1,258,000 1,215,632 1,207,799 Commercial business loans 819,133 765,159 786,150 756,594 780,318 Consumer loans 465,314 477,572 486,865 505,235 515,644 Total loans 6,716,711 6,625,121 6,543,227 6,542,843 6,564,704 Loans held for sale 35,030 50,208 61,870 37,121 17,846 Investment securities 1,179,084 1,002,692 941,048 964,863 1,010,940 Interest-earning assets 7,994,618 7,859,836 7,690,629 7,619,240 7,627,187 Total assets 8,699,342 8,542,837 8,370,789 8,294,883 8,258,116 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,797,227 1,927,063 1,909,884 1,796,802 1,682,720 Total deposits 6,433,694 6,459,551 6,405,762 6,247,409 5,952,942 Customer repurchase agreements 135,652 126,596 138,736 141,865 129,059 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,612,056 5,326,303 5,202,876 5,269,209 5,403,946 Total stockholders' equity 1,130,051 1,136,824 1,123,185 1,099,078 1,073,291 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 12.99 % 13.31 % 13.42 % 13.25 % 13.00 % Investment securities to earning assets 15.21 % 14.16 % 12.22 % 12.39 % 12.91 % Loans to earning assets 81.76 % 84.37 % 85.20 % 84.93 % 85.90 % Loans to assets 75.29 % 77.71 % 78.18 % 78.00 % 78.89 % Loans to deposits 101.96 % 104.11 % 101.58 % 102.53 % 105.55 % Capital Measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 8.78 % 9.70 % 9.96 % 9.80 % 9.61 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.23 % 11.06 % 11.37 % 11.43 % 11.19 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.23 % 11.21 % 11.52 % 11.59 % 11.35 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 14.09 % 14.85 % 12.70 % 12.79 % 12.54 % Book value per share $ 32.68 $ 32.40 $ 32.00 $ 31.43 $ 30.82 Outstanding shares 34,164,672 34,970,370 35,625,822 35,614,953 35,557,110 (1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-Performing Assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial business $ - $ - $ 17 $ - $ - Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C - - - - - Commercial investor real estate - - 1,201 1,248 - Commercial owner occupied real estate - - - - 90 Consumer - - - - - Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 8 - - - 221 Residential construction - - - - - Total loans 90 days past due 8 - 1,218 1,248 311 Non-accrual loans: Commercial business 10,834 8,450 6,393 7,083 8,013 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C 829 829 829 1,990 3,306 Commercial investor real estate 17,770 8,437 8,454 6,409 6,071 Commercial owner occupied real estate 4,074 4,148 3,810 3,766 5,992 Consumer 5,596 4,107 4,561 4,439 4,081 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 12,271 12,661 12,574 10,625 9,704 Residential construction - - - - 156 Total non-accrual loans 51,374 38,632 36,621 34,312 37,323 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,575 2,636 2,287 2,133 2,479 Total non-performing loans 53,957 41,268 40,126 37,693 40,113 Other assets and real estate owned (OREO) 1,416 1,482 1,482 1,486 1,410 Total non-performing assets $ 55,373 $ 42,750 $ 41,608 $ 39,179 $ 41,523 For the Quarter Ended, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 38,632 $ 36,621 $ 34,312 $ 37,323 $ 33,583 Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual 13,084 - - - - Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO - - - (195 ) - Non-accrual balances charged-off (575 ) (454 ) (705 ) (604 ) (227 ) Net payments or draws (1,860 ) (2,916 ) (2,903 ) (5,517 ) (1,786 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 2,369 5,381 6,015 3,396 6,202 Non-accrual loans brought current (276 ) - (98 ) (91 ) (449 ) Balance at end of period $ 51,374 $ 38,632 $ 36,621 $ 34,312 $ 37,323 Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 56,132 $ 54,992 $ 54,024 $ 53,089 $ 53,486 Transition impact of adopting ASC 326 2,983 - - - - Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans 2,762 - - - - Provision (credit) for credit losses 24,469 1,655 1,524 1,633 (128 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial business 108 15 389 735 7 Commercial real estate: Commercial AD&C - - (224 ) (4 ) - Commercial investor real estate - (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) Commercial owner occupied real estate - - - - - Consumer 107 241 187 (18 ) 182 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 333 264 209 (10 ) 89 Residential construction (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net charge-offs 546 515 556 698 269 Balance at end of period $ 85,800 $ 56,132 $ 54,992 $ 54,024 $ 53,089 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.80 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.61 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.28 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 159.02 % 136.02 % 137.05 % 143.33 % 132.35 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.02 %







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,139,786 $ 10,741 3.77 % $ 1,230,319 $ 11,788 3.83 % Residential construction loans 145,266 1,561 4.32 189,720 1,963 4.20 Total mortgage loans 1,285,052 12,302 3.83 1,420,039 13,751 3.88 Commercial AD&C loans 659,494 8,329 5.08 676,205 9,880 5.93 Commercial investor real estate loans 2,202,461 25,265 4.61 1,964,699 25,729 5.31 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,285,257 15,206 4.76 1,207,799 14,386 4.83 Commercial business loans 819,133 10,177 5.00 780,318 10,808 5.62 Total commercial loans 4,966,345 58,977 4.78 4,629,021 60,803 5.33 Consumer loans 465,314 5,156 4.46 515,644 6,330 4.98 Total loans (2) 6,716,711 76,435 4.57 6,564,704 80,884 4.99 Loans held for sale 35,030 291 3.32 17,846 192 4.31 Taxable securities 972,609 6,322 2.60 768,658 5,976 3.11 Tax-exempt securities (3) 206,475 1,737 3.37 242,282 2,173 3.59 Total investment securities (4) 1,179,084 8,059 2.73 1,010,940 8,149 3.23 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 63,533 180 1.14 33,068 194 2.38 Federal funds sold 260 1 1.23 629 5 3.33 Total interest-earning assets 7,994,618 84,966 4.27 7,627,187 89,424 4.74 Less: allowance for credit losses (61,962 ) (53,095 ) Cash and due from banks 69,618 62,478 Premises and equipment, net 58,346 61,722 Other assets 638,722 559,824 Total assets $ 8,699,342 $ 8,258,116 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 840,415 697 0.33 % $ 709,844 300 0.17 % Regular savings deposits 331,119 73 0.09 331,473 93 0.11 Money market savings deposits 1,848,290 4,650 1.01 1,658,628 6,307 1.54 Time deposits 1,616,643 8,098 2.01 1,570,277 7,780 2.01 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,636,467 13,518 1.17 4,270,222 14,480 1.38 Other borrowings 236,806 580 0.99 170,660 398 0.95 Advances from FHLB 531,989 3,145 2.38 925,652 6,064 2.66 Subordinated debentures 206,794 2,281 4.41 37,412 491 5.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,612,056 19,524 1.40 5,403,946 21,433 1.61 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,797,227 1,682,720 Other liabilities 160,008 98,159 Stockholders' equity 1,130,051 1,073,291 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,699,342 $ 8,258,116 Net interest income and spread $ 65,442 2.87 % $ 67,991 3.13 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,108 1,241 Net interest income $ 64,334 $ 66,750 Interest income/earning assets 4.27 % 4.74 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.98 1.14 Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.60 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.45% for 2020 and 2019. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.2 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes. (4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.







