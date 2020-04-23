PAE Announces Conference Call to Review First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE Incorporated, (NASDAQ: PAE), will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 7, 2020, to discuss the financial results for its first-quarter 2020. The company will issue a press release announcing the results before the call and post an archive of the webcast afterward on the PAE Investor Relations website. In addition, listeners will be able to access a presentation summarizing the first-quarter 2020 results on the website.

Interested parties are invited to join the webcast from the PAE Investor Relations website and may register for an email reminder using the “Events and Presentations” link. Attendees may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-855-982-6676 and entering conference ID 5628649. The international dial-in access number is 1-614-999-9188.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, effects of regulation, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, risks related to IDIQ contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations, and bid protests. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

Mark Zindler, Vice President of Investor Relations PAE 703-717-6017 mark.zindler@pae.com



