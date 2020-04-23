ReLive Rugby World Cup (RWC) glory with the Springboks on SuperSport

Five months after their magnificent Rugby World Cup triumph, Siya Kolisi and his Springbok teammates will talk viewers through the final as part of a Freedom Day rugby special on SuperSport.

The players and new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will lend fresh perspective to a win that continues to endure and inspire, with the programme starting at 15h30 on SuperSport 1.

Said Nienaber: “The Freedom Day RWC special on SuperSport will give the viewers an incredible opportunity to relive those memorable moments in Springbok history.

“It is something not to be missed. Those three RWC final wins will demonstrate so powerfully what we as South Africans can achieve when we are #StrongerTogether.”

The big block of World Cup programming will begin at 06h30 on Monday morning with a show celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Boks’ maiden World Cup win in 1995, produced in 2015.

This will be book-ended by the broadcast of Invictus, the Clint Eastwood film starring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon that captured the remarkable Rugby World Cup winning tale of 1995.

BROADCAST DETAILS (all on SS1) 06h30: 20th anniversary documentary of 1995 RWC win 08h30: 2007 RWC win 10h30: Highlights of RWC 2019 12h00: RWC 2019 – SA group matches 15h30: 2019 RWC ReLived 19h00: Glory Game – The Joost van der Westhuizen story 20h30: Invictus

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.