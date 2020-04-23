Coronavirus - Kenya: Waste Disposal Equipments worth KES 12M from the Ministry of Environment in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Ministry of Health, Kenya today received a donation of waste disposal equipments worth KES 12M from the Ministry of Environment in partnership with UNDP at KNH Mbagathi Isolation Hospital. The equipments were handed over to CEO KNH, Dr. E.N. Kamuri by UNDP resident Rep. Mr Walid Badawi.

#KomeshaCorona update.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.