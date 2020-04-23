Coronavirus - Nigeria: Breakdown of cases by state in Nigeria (22-04-2020)

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, breakdown of cases by state:

Lagos - 504 FCT - 119 Kano - 73 Ogun - 24 Katsina - 21 Osun - 20 Oyo - 17 Edo - 17 Kwara - 10 Kaduna - 9 Akwa Ibom - 9 Borno - 9 Bauchi - 8 Delta - 6 Gombe - 5 Ekiti - 4 Ondo - 3 Rivers - 3 Jigawa - 2 Enugu - 2 Niger - 2 Abia - 2 Benue - 1 Anambra - 1 Sokoto - 1 Adamawa - 1



