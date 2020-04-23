Coronavirus - Nigeria: 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria
91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:
74 in Lagos 5 in Katsina 4 in Ogun 2 in Delta 2 in Edo 1 in Kwara 1 in Oyo 1 in FCT 1 in Adamawa
As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197 Deaths: 28Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
