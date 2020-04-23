HIV-1 Screening Tests Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

HIV-1 Screening Tests Market

This report focuses on the global HIV-1 Screening Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV-1 Screening Tests development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

• Abbott Laboratories (U.S)

• Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

• Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

• Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

• Alere Inc. (U.S.)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• ELISA

• Rapid Tests

• Home Access Dried Blood Spot

Market segment by Application, split into

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HIV-1 Screening Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HIV-1 Screening Tests development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HIV-1 Screening Tests are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points of Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by HIV-1 Screening Tests Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 ELISA

1.4.3 Rapid Tests

1.4.4 Home Access Dried Blood Spot

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HIV-1 Screening Tests Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG (Germany)

13.1.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Company Details

13.1.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Siemens AG (Germany) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.1.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

13.2 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

13.2.1 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Company Details

13.2.2 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.2.4 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Recent Development

13.3 Abbott Laboratories (U.S)

13.3.1 Abbott Laboratories (U.S) Company Details

13.3.2 Abbott Laboratories (U.S) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Abbott Laboratories (U.S) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.3.4 Abbott Laboratories (U.S) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Abbott Laboratories (U.S) Recent Development

13.4 Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

13.4.1 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

13.4.2 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.4.4 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

13.5 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

13.5.1 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.5.2 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.5.4 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.6 Merck KGaA (Germany)

13.6.1 Merck KGaA (Germany) Company Details

13.6.2 Merck KGaA (Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Merck KGaA (Germany) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.6.4 Merck KGaA (Germany) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Merck KGaA (Germany) Recent Development

13.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

13.7.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Company Details

13.7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.7.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Recent Development

13.8 Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

13.8.1 Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.8.2 Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.8.4 Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.9 Alere Inc. (U.S.)

13.9.1 Alere Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.9.2 Alere Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Alere Inc. (U.S.) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.9.4 Alere Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Alere Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

13.10.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Company Details

13.10.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) HIV-1 Screening Tests Introduction

13.10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Revenue in HIV-1 Screening Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Recent Development

