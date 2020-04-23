Coronavirus - Uganda: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now is 63

The Ministry of Health confirms two COVID-19 positive cases: one (1) case from 550 samples taken from the community and quarantine centres and one (1) case from 746 samples tested from truck drivers at border points of entry. A total of 1,296 samples were tested today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now is 63.

Today's confirmed cases: 1. A 43 year old Tanzanian male, truck driver who arrived from Tanzania on 17' April, 2020. However, he was a contact of the Tanzanian truck driver who tested positive on the 17th April 2020, as they had travelled in the same vehicle. Because of his close contact with that confirmed case, the ministry decided to quarantine him at Mulago hospital. A test conducted on him today tested positive for COVID-19. He did not have COVID-19 signs and symptoms during quarantine.

2. A 35 year old Tanzanian truck driver who arrived at Mutukula border post from Dar-es-Saalam, Tanzania. He did not have any signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Arrangements to evacuate him to Entebbe Grade B hospital are underway.

Hospital Discharges Today, a total of 7 patients were discharged, 3 from Mulago National Specialised Hospital and 4 from Entebbe Grade B Hospital. Each tested negative twice for COVID-19, at intervals of 24hrs. The total number of discharged patients is 45.

Clarification on social media allegations Sections of the media were today awash with posts alleging that a COVID-19 positive case was admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. The Ministry investigated the case in question. It was established that the individual being referred to is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba border post. He was tested for COVID-19 and his results were negative for the disease. Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital does NOT have any suspected case of COVID-19.



