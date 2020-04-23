Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Trends And Strategies

Major players in the market are Hamilton Medical Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare, Philips Health Care.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market is expected to grow from $13.4 billion in 2019 to about $33.5 billion in 2020 as these are important devices used in the treatment of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $24 billion at a CAGR of 15.6% through 2023. The increased prevalence of COPD and sleep apnea in geriatric population is driving the market for therapeutic respiratory devices. However, the lack of awareness regarding the usage of respiratory devices has always been a major challenge in the therapeutic respiratory device market.

The respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment used to treat patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders, etc. The market includes the sales of respiratory monitoring devices establishments primarily engaged in the manufacturing of nebulizers, humidifiers, oxygen concentrators, positive airway pressure devices, ventilators, capnographs, and gas analyzers.

The global respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product: Nebulizers; Humidifiers; Oxygen Concentrators; Positive Airway Pressure Devices; Ventilators; Capnographs; Gas Analyzers

By end-user: Homecare Settings; Hospitals

By Geography - The global respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market accounts for the largest share in the global respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market.

Trends In The Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market

The companies in the respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market are increasingly using AI to develop respiratory devices to treat asthma and COPD. Artificial intelligence supports the development of innovative sensors-equipped inhalers which helps patients to track their dosage intake. These sensors are durable and consume less power and help caution the patients by noting the differences or fluctuations in the respiration.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market overviews, analyzes and forecasts respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market size and growth for the global respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market share, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market players, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market size, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market segments and geographies, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market trends, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market drivers and respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market restraints, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market

Data Segmentations: Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Organizations Covered: Hamilton Medical Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare, Philips Health Care, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Dragerwerk Ag

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market customer information, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market product/service analysis – product examples, respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Sector: The report reveals where the global respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

