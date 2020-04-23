Smart Air Conditioning Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Smart Air Conditioning Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Overview

The report that is published on the Global Smart Air Conditioning Market is a compilation of different parameters and factors that can play a role in deciding the growth of the Global Smart Air Conditioning Market. The market concentration that is currently occupied by the Global Smart Air Conditioning Market and an overview of the Global Smart Air Conditioning Market manufacturing industry is extensively researched in the report. An analysis of the collected data is used to reveal the market revenue earned by the different companies operating in the Global Smart Air Conditioning Market. The data presented in the report is from the year 2020 to the year 2026 that comprises the base period.

Air conditioning is a process of removing heat and moisture from a space, by cooling the area. Smart Air conditioners are connected ACs. Smart AC can be operated remotely by internet facility using a mobile application or other means of communication. Smart AC can be turned on or off by a mobile application while the AC remain connected to the Wi-Fi system. Now, the smart speaker is also compatible with an air conditioner in order to provide more convenience and comfort.

Some of the key players operating in the global smart air conditioning market are Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, and Voltas Ltd., among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger and acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and product development. As an instance, to increase their market share in India, Samsung Electronics launched Wind-Free Room AC and System AC in February 2018. The AC has Wind-Free Cooling technology which provides cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency. The price of the AC in India is ranging from $745 to $1,100.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Smart Air Conditioning Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Smart Air Conditioning Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Smart Air Conditioning Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. Report Summary

CHAPTER 2. Market Overview and Insights

CHAPTER 3. Market Determinants

Smartphones and Smart speaker

CHAPTER 4. Market Segmentation

CHAPTER 5. Competitive Landscape

CHAPTER 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Ambi Labs.

7.2. Blue Star Ltd.

7.3. Daikin Industries Ltd.

7.4. Danfoss A/S

7.5. ETA General Pvt Ltd

7.6. Godrej Appliances Ltd.

7.7. Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

7.8. Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

7.9. Indiegogo, Inc.

7.10. Ingersoll-Rand PLC

7.11. Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning.

7.12. LG Electronics Inc.

7.13. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.14. Nortek Environmental, Inc.

7.15. Panasonic Corporation

7.16. Premium Home Comfort Inc.

7.17. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.18. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.19. Sharp Corp.

7.20. Toshiba Corp.

7.21. United Technologies Corp.

7.22. Voltas Ltd.

7.23. Whirlpool Corp.

