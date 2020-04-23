Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Growth Rate

Major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomerieux Sa, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is expected to grow from $7.5 billion in 2019 to about $22.4 billion in 2020 as there is a surge in the number of tests being conducted for the diagnosis of Covid-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $10.1 billion at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2023. The need for early detection of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market. However, the development of alternative technologies like CRISPR is expected to hinder the growth of PCR and real time PCR testing market.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market consists of sales of PCR and real –time PCR testing services and their related products. PCR and RT-PCR testing establishments manufacture, develop or deploy the related devices, reagents and services, to detect and measure the DNA (or RNA) in a sample. It finds its applications in cloning, genotyping, mutation testing, paternity testing, sequencing, and microarrays.

The global PCR and RT-PCR testing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product - Consumables & Reagents; Instruments; Software & Services

By Application - Clinical Diagnostics; Life Science Research; Industrial Applications; Others

By Geography - The global PCR and RT-PCR testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American PCR and RT-PCR testing market accounts for the largest share in the global PCR and RT-PCR testing market.

Trends In The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market

The companies in the PCR and real time PCR testing market are coming with new test kits and systems for the diagnosis of diseases. Thus, new product launches are anticipated to be the trend in the market.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides PCR and RT-PCR testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts PCR and RT-PCR testing market size and growth for the global PCR and RT-PCR testing market, PCR and RT-PCR testing market share, PCR and RT-PCR testing market players, PCR and RT-PCR testing market segments and geographies, PCR and RT-PCR testing market trends, PCR and RT-PCR testing market drivers and PCR and RT-PCR testing market restraints.

Markets Covered: Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market

Data Segmentations: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomerieux Sa, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics), Qiagen N.V., Genmark Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare), Danaher

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, PCR and RT-PCR testing market customer information, PCR and RT-PCR testing market product/service analysis – product examples, PCR and RT-PCR testing market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global PCR and RT-PCR testing market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Testing Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the PCR and RT-PCR testing market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Sector: The report reveals where the global PCR and RT-PCR testing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

