Head of Wells Fargo Lending Provides Update on Mortgages During COVID-19

Michael DeVito, Executive Vice President and Head of Wells Fargo Home Lending, debunks common misconceptions surrounding banks and mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic in an exclusive interview on The Brian Buffini Show podcast

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent interview on The Brian Buffini Show, Executive Vice President and Head of Wells Fargo Lending, Michael DeVito, shared how the mortgage industry has adapted to support homeowners during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeVito follows guests like Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist with the National Association of REALTORS®, and Dr. Ben Carson, U.S. Housing Secretary, who have also appeared on The Brian Buffini Show podcast in recent weeks to provide clarity in these unprecedented times.

As the world grapples with what the new normal will be post-coronavirus, DeVito says the major banks are constantly working on ways to adapt, like processing loans and appraisals remotely. Unlike the housing crash of 2008, DeVito explains that the COVID-19 pandemic happened at a time when the financial system could support those economically impacted. Once this crisis passes, DeVito believes that there will be new opportunities for the banks to step up: “The most adaptive of us – the most adaptive companies, the most adaptive teams, the most adaptive people – they're going to be the winners.”

Brian Buffini, a real estate industry influencer, engages DeVito in a compelling discussion, getting answers to questions on many borrowers’ minds. Buffini agreed with DeVito, explaining the significance of assessing the situation then adapting. To help individuals adapt to their new normal when coronavirus subsides, Buffini also mentioned his 5 Circle Fit Challenge, a new free wellness program from Buffini & Company.

The Brian Buffini Show podcast is one of the top business podcasts in the world with nearly 10 million downloads and record-breaking listenership. Launched in 2016, the podcast quickly reached the no. 2 spot in the Apple Podcasts business category. Brian brings his Irish Wit, impactful content and inspiring guests to each episode, drawing in all types of listeners from around the world.

What: “Take This to the Bank — an Interview with Michael DeVito, EVP, Head of Wells Fargo Home Lending #211”

Who: Michael DeVito, Executive Vice President and head of Wells Fargo Home Lending

Where: Hear the podcast and download a transcript at TheBrianBuffiniShow.com

When: Available Thursday, April 23, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m. Pacific

# # #

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

Attachment

Courtney Klepsch, Director of Marketing Content & Communication Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2149 media@buffiniandcompany.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.