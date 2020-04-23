Gilded announces the world’s first digital currency payments solution “on autopilot” deployed by CoinMarketCap

Digital currency invoicing and receivables are now automated, and global customers have faster payment options.

/EIN News/ -- New York & New Orleans, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Gilded, a New Orleans-based provider of business payment and accounting solutions, announced today that CoinMarketCap has successfully deployed Gilded’s digital currency payment solution.

CoinMarketCap is the most popular crypto data provider in the world. They needed a payment solution that could accommodate the unique needs of their global customers and help them scale their operations. CoinMarketCap approached Gilded to build a solution that would automate invoicing and digital currency payments, while opening up more payment options to their customers.

Until now, most companies have had to use banks or money transfer services to make international payments. Traditional payment solutions include multiple intermediaries, each introducing additional friction, delays and transaction fees. International payments made with wire transfers can take as long as five days to clear, with no transparency in between.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum offer many advantages over traditional payment methods, but this new technology can be intimidating and cumbersome to use. Gilded eliminates the need for any manual steps or expert training.

The Gilded solution enables instant global payments with digital currency and charges no transaction fees: it’s like putting your payments on autopilot. Invoices are created automatically, and payments are automatically detected and reconciled. Gilded offers fully integrated custody and exchange, while also supporting non-custodial workflows.

Gilded integrates with traditional payment channels like credit card and bank wires so each customer can choose their preferred method of payment. Gilded also integrates with popular CRMs and bookkeeping systems to create a seamless workflow from payments to accounting.

“Digital currency empowers businesses to transact globally, while accelerating cash flow and minimizing fees. Our solution puts digital currency payments and accounting on autopilot, so businesses can focus on innovation and growth,” said Gilded CEO Gil Hildebrand.

“Gilded makes the integration of the sales process to receipt of payment easier, enabling our team to focus on delivering value to customers instead of managing the payment process manually. We have more predictability and can leverage Gilded’s initiatives on best practices as well.” said Spencer Yang, VP of Operations & Growth at CoinMarketCap.

About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for cryptoassets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions.

Founded in May 2013, CoinMarketCap has quickly grown to become the most trusted source by users, institutions and media for comparing thousands of cryptoassets and is commonly cited by CNBC, Bloomberg and other major news outlets.

About Gilded



Gilded empowers businesses to transact globally, using blockchain to unlock more efficient business operations. Our seamless invoicing, payment and accounting software helps businesses get paid faster and more transparently, with dramatically lower fees.

Founded in 2018, Gilded is backed by Techstars and Request Network, and was recently selected to participate in an accounting-focused startup accelerator presented by the Association of International Public Accountants (AICPA) and CPA.com.

In early 2020, Gilded announced partnerships with TrustToken, Paxos and Stablecorp to offer the world’s first B2B payment solution powered by stablecoins. With Gilded’s stablecoin payments product, businesses now have access to instant global settlement and fee-free liquidity.

Try Gilded for free at https://gilded.finance.

