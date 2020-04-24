Poetry Contest Celebrates Moms Who Cook Delicious Food and Rewards Dining

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends For Fun Like-Minded Family and Friends Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good launches monthly creative poetry contest in May to reward fun entries with dining gift cards to mom's favorite restaurant for Mother's Day.

We Reward Moms LA's Best Dining...Because On Mother's Day... Love is Serving Her... Good Food She Loves...” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a purpose driven staffing agency generating proceeds to fund Fun Goodie Foodie Projects for like-minded family and friends who are passionate, love purpose, and play.R4G sponsors creative project 'Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work.' And The Food Poet Society ; monthly contests that celebrate moms who cook delicious food we love and rewards L.A.'s Best Dining.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're Celebrating Mother's Day Differently by rewarding heartfelt poetry written by family members that appreciate moms' cooking; with LA's Best Dining ...Because on Mother's Day... Love is Serving Her...Good Food She Loves..."How to Participate in Fun Poetry Contest?Contest is for anyone who loves their mom's delicious cooking (age 7-107 years young), and lives in LA.The Mother's Day Poem Contest Starts on May 1st to May 7th...funnest poems will be chosen on May 8th, 2020 and winners be awarded $100 dining gift cards to moms favorite LA restaurants.1. Simply write a 5 line poem 'What do you love most about Mom's cooking.'2. Email poem to sara(at)rewardingla(dot)com. If under 18 years of age, have parent email poem.3. With email please include first name, age, and what city the person lives in.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Hint...Hint for Fun Dads...this is the perfect opportunity for you to collaborate with the kids, and make mom feel special. Write a personal poem today."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund social projects that make a lasting difference. We have a refreshing approach to connecting value driven professionals to jobs they love; and they stay at companies. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. Retain us today to fund Fun Foodie Gigs; Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work. www.RecruitingforGood.com . Participate in monthly creative poetry contest to enjoy LA's Best Dining.Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids leadership skills, positive life values and work habits. Every weekend, kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in LA. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. Kids create purposeful foodie projects, and make a lasting difference. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Goodie Foodie Club, building a community for like-minded family and friends who share the same values. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com What happens when your passion is creative expression, food, and love of mom. Inspired to write from your heart www.TheFoodPoetSociety.com is awaiting your arrival. Every month, Recruiting for Good will sponsor fun creative poetry writing contests; and Reward LA's Best Dining to Enjoy + Gift + Share.



