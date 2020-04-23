Bosnia and Herzegovina : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

April 23, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Economic conditions have deteriorated rapidly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. GDP in 2020 is projected to decline by 5 percent (a 7½ percentage point reduction relative to pre-crisis) due to plummeting external and domestic demand, aggravated by a significant slowdown in remittances. The fiscal balance in 2020 is expected to drop by 6½ percentage points of GDP, to a deficit of 4½ percent of GDP, and the current account deficit to widen to about 7½ percent of GDP due to a decline in exports and remittances. The strong fiscal position, achieved over the last few years, provides room for a temporarily increased deficit. The projections are subject to an unprecedented high level of uncertainty.