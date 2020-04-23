Global Hot Tub Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Hot Tub Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A hot tub is a large tub or small pool, which is a kind of a luxury spa furniture. It is filled with hot water and used for soaking, relaxation, and massages. Most hot tubs have jets that are required for massages. These are made of non-ceramic materials like fiberglass or acrylic. The improvements in design and new product innovations will have a positive impact on the market’s growth. The vendors in the market are bringing automation and are integrating technology in bath tubs which will attract more customers. The manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-efficient features that will monitor and control temperature levels. Additionally, they are also concentrating on adding features that enable the operation of the equipment through mobile applications.

EMEA accounts for the highest market shares due to the growing demand from luxury hotels and resort spas in the region. The European region consists of many spa services and treatments where there is a high demand for hot tubs. The increasing urbanization is also a key factor driving the market’s growth prospects in the region. This report focuses on Hot Tub volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Tub market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bullfrog Spas

Canadian Spa Company

Jacuzzi

Artesian Spas

Blue Falls Manufacturing

Cal Spas

CalderaSpas

Coast Spas

Nordic Products

MARQUIS

Premium Leisure

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hot Tub in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hot Tub manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Above-Ground Hot Tubs

Potable Hot Tubs

In-Ground Hot Tubs

Segment by Application

Residential Users

Commercial Users

